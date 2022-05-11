The last-place Cincinnati Reds battered the first-place Milwaukee Brewers for 28 runs in three games in taking the series that concluded on Wednesday. In that series finale -- a 14-11 win for the host Reds -- Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich provided a bit of consolation for his team by hitting for the cycle.

Yelich, who ended up going 4 for 5 with three RBI and two runs scored on the day, hit a ground-rule double in the first; homered in the third; and singled in the fifth. Then in the ninth, Yelich tripled to complete the cycle:

That third career cycle ties him for the all-time lead with John Reilly, Bob Meusel, Babe Herman, Adrián Beltré, and Trea Turner. Yelich, however, has the distinction of having all three of his record-tying three cycles come against the Reds (he previously cycled against Cincy in August of 2019 and then in September of that same year). Those prior two, however, came in a winning effort.

Yelich, 30, came into this game with a somewhat disappointing slash line of .234/.339/.411 for the season, but now those numbers are up to .259/.356/.482. Yelich in recent years has failed to match the peak of 2017-18 -- the peak that led to his $215 million extension with Milwaukee -- but on Wednesday he provided a small reminder of his MVP ceiling at the plate.

The Brewers maintain a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cardinals in the NL Central. The Reds, meantime, have won four of their last six after starting the season with a 3-22 mark.