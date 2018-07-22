Brewers' Josh Hader receives standing ovation in first appearance since offensive tweets discovered
Hader has since apologized since the racist and homophobic tweets surfaced during the All-Star Game
Saturday night, the Brewers snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 4-2 win (box score) over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Two errors by Max Muncy contributing to Milwaukee's win.
Left-hander Josh Hader struck out four in two scoreless innings for the Brew Crew, and, in his first appearance since his history of offensive tweets surfaced during the All-Star Game, he received a standing ovation from the Miller Park crowd as he jogged in the from the bullpen.
Here's the video of Hader's performance and him talking about the ovation after the game:
"It means a lot," Hader said after the game. "Having Milwaukee's support, just knowing that they know my true character. Just forgiving me for my past, because that's not who I am today."
Hader apologized and blamed the six-year-old tweets, which included hateful words toward the gay community and promoted white power, on being a "dumb" 17-year-old. MLB did not suspend Hader and instead ordered him to undergo mandatory sensitivity training.
