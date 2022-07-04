The Milwaukee Brewers dominated the season series against the Chicago Cubs last year, winning 15 of the 19 meetings between the National League Central rivals. Milwaukee (46-35) went 7-2 versus Chicago (32-47) at home in 2021 and won two of three on its own field earlier this year, outscoring its adversaries 20-4 in the process. The first-place Brewers attempt to continue their success when they host the Cubs on Monday for the opener of their three-game series. Milwaukee has won six of eight after posting a 2-0 victory at Pittsburgh on Sunday, while Chicago dropped a 4-2 home decision against Boston in 11 innings to end its season high-tying four-game winning streak.

Brewers vs. Cubs money line: Milwaukee -155, Chicago +130

Brewers vs. Cubs over-under: 9 runs

Brewers vs. Cubs run line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+130)

MIL: The Brewers have scored seven or more runs in four of the last seven meetings between the teams

CHC: The Cubs have recorded 33 runs over their last five road games

Why you should back the Brewers



Milwaukee returns home from a 4-2 road trip during which it won two at Tampa Bay before splitting a four-game series at Pittsburgh. The Brewers' offense has been clicking of late, producing 32 runs in the set against the Pirates and 57 over their last eight overall contests. They only needed a pair on Sunday, and Omar Narvaez provided them in the fifth inning with his third homer of the season and first since May 9 at Cincinnati.

Eric Lauer (6-3, 4.02 ERA) will be making his third start of the year against the Cubs and second at home. The 27-year-old left-hander was superb in the first turn, allowing just one run and five hits while registering 11 strikeouts over seven innings en route to a victory. Lauer has posted a 2.25 ERA over five starts at home this year and has held Pittsburgh's current hitters to a combined .183 batting average during his career.

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago has been getting solid production of late from Patrick Wisdom, who leads the team with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs. The 30-year-old third baseman has gone deep three times and driven in eight runs over his last four contests after notching just one RBI in his previous six games. Nico Hoerner has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 outings, registering seven multi-hit performances during that stretch.

Justin Steele is riding a six-start unbeaten streak during which he has posted a pair of victories and yielded three runs or fewer on five occasions. The 26-year-old southpaw picked up the win against Cincinnati on Wednesday after giving up just one run while notching six strikeouts over six frames. Steele had one of his best outings of 2022 versus the Brewers on Apr. 9, when he scattered four hits over five scoreless innings en route to victory in his season debut.

