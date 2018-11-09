Fan wins $100,000 lottery prize using Red Sox jersey numbers

It's been a good year for fans of the Boston Red Sox. After all, their team won 108 games during the regular season, then dispatched the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Dodgers en route to their fourth World Series title since 2004. But it's been a great year for one fan who won $100,000 in Massachusetts lottery game using the jersey numbers of five Red Sox players.

Here's more, courtesy of the Associated Press:

The lottery said in a statement that 84-year-old Jim Aylward Jr., of Templeton, won the prize in Monday's Mass Cash drawing using the numbers 11-16-19-22-25. He claimed his prize Wednesday.

For those wondering, the jersey numbers belong to third baseman Rafael Devers, outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr., starter Rick Porcello, and World Series MVP and first baseman Steve Pearce -- each of whom played a role in the championship run.

There's no word on what Aylward intends to spend his winnings on. We can guess -- and it's just a guess -- that he might secure his attendance at the banner reveal next spring.