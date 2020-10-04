Former Major League Baseball pitcher Charles Haeger, wanted by police in connection with the the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in Phoenix, was found dead Saturday. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Grand Canyon, police said in a statement.

According to Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman, Haeger's body was discovered on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona.

Authorities had probable cause to arrest the 37-year-old former professional baseball player on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault. Haeger's unoccupied vehicle was found on Saturday near Flagstaff, police said.

Scottsdale police reportedly responded to a call of shots fired at the woman's residence, after her roommate heard gunfire and witnessed Haeger coming out of the woman's bedroom with a gun. Haeger then pointed the gun at the man, who was able to get to a neighbor's house and call 911.

Haeger pitched 83 innings in his five-year MLB career. The right-hander was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, and also spent time in the Padres, Dodgers, Mariners and Red Sox organizations. His last appearance in the big leagues was in 2010.

After his playing career, Haeger spent time as an assistant minor-league pitching coordinator for the Tampa Bay Rays organization from 2016 through 2018. Prior to the 2020 season, he was hired by the Chicago Cubs as the pitching coach for the club's Double-A Tennessee Smokies, but the Minor League Baseball season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.