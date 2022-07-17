The magma-hot Seattle Mariners on Sunday extended their current win streak to 13 games with their 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers in 10 innings. With the win, the Mariners are now 50-42 and in second wild-card position.

Seattle now has a better record than any team in the American League Central.

The Mariners' current streak is the second-longest in the majors this season -- the Braves from June 1 to 15 won 14 in a row. Also within reach is the Mariners' franchise-record win streak of 15 games, which the 2001 team set en route to winning 116 regular-season games. This year's team has also won 21 of their last 24, and they've prevailed in eight straight series.

In Saturday's triumph, Carlos Santana hit his fifth homer of the season and shortstop J.P. Crawford picked up two hits, one of which plated the eventual winning run in the top of the 10th. Ty France had three hits. On the mound, Logan Gilbert allowed one run in five innings and lowered his ERA for the season to 2.76. Right-hander Matthew Festa struck out the side in a perfect bottom of the 10th to pick up his first save.

With the win, the Mariners moved to 21-12 this season in one-run games and 6-2 in extra innings. Seven of those 21 one-run wins have come during the current win streak.

On Sunday, the Mariners will send Chris Flexen to the mound (3.84 ERA in 96 IP) to oppose Glenn Otto (5.50 ERA in 55 ⅔ IP). Seattle will be going not only for their 14th straight win in their final game of the first half, but also their fourth straight series sweep.