The New York Mets are still seeking a new president of baseball operations and a new general manager. While it's unclear when the Mets will be making a call on which individuals will hold those positions, one individual who definitely won't factor into the equation is former interim general manager Zack Scott. Rather, Scott will no longer be part of the organization, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Scott, who joined the Mets last winter by way of the Boston Red Sox, took over as acting GM once Jared Porter was fired for having harassed a woman journalist. Scott himself was arrested late in the season on the suspicion that he had driven under the influence following a team fundraiser event. He's been away from the organization on administrative leave since.

The Athletic reported last week that it remained possible that Scott would continue forth in a high-ranking role within the Mets front office:

The team has not kept Scott in the loop much — "there's been very little contact with Zack," Alderson said late in the season — but multiple sources indicated that Cohen has not closed the door on a front-office structure like the one in place for the first several months of this past season, with Scott as the general manager under Alderson. In that scenario, Alderson could gradually hand off more of the baseball operations responsibilities to Scott and shift back toward the business side — which was supposed to be the dynamic when Cohen and Alderson arrived in Queens last November.

Clearly Scott won't be part of the equation. Who might?

The Mets have requested permission to speak to Red Sox executive vice president of baseball administration and assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira, according to MassLive. New York is also believed to have interest in Atlanta Braves assistant GM Ben Sestanovich and St. Louis Cardinals assistant GM Randy Flores.

The Mets have been turned down by countless higher-profile executives throughout the offseason, including Theo Epstein, Billy Beane, and David Stearns.