New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested Tuesday morning in White Plains, New York on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the New York Post. Scott "refused to give blood or submit to a breathalyzer" after being spotted sleeping in his car, but he failed a field sobriety test, White Plains police captain James Spencer told the Post.

Thursday, the Mets announced that Scott was placed on administrative leave "until further notice." Team president Sandy Alderson has assumed all of Scott's duties.

The Mets initially announced Wednesday that Scott would not be on the road as part of the team's next trip. Further, the Mets then released the following statement shortly after the Post's report came out: "We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously."

Scott was in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge in addition to three other charges, per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Scott attended a fundraiser at owner Steve Cohen's house in Connecticut on the night of the arrest.

Scott initially joined the Mets as an assistant general manager last December after spending nearly two decades with the Boston Red Sox organization. He took over the general manager position in January once the Mets fired Jared Porter following an ESPN report that Porter had harassed a female reporter in part by sending unsolicited, explicit photographs.

Scott's arrest is the latest and most serious blemish in a week full of bad headlines for the Mets. Just a few days ago, the Mets were embroiled in a controversy stemming from Javier Báez, Francisco Lindor, and Kevin Pillar using a "thumbs down" motion to jeer booing fans. Báez apologized for his part in the controversy on Tuesday, and the Mets subsequently won both ends of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.

Former Marlins president David Samson discussed the Mets' situation and Scott's arrest on Thursday's Nothing Personal with David Samson. Listen below:

The Mets entered Thursday with 65-67 record on the season, putting them five games back in the National League East and 5 1/2 in the hunt for the National League's second wild card spot.