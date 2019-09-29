MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Sunday, September 29, 2019

Sunday marks the final day of the regular season, as a whopping 15 games highlight the main MLB DFS slates of daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Every MLB DFS player eligible is in action Sunday afternoon, with all the postseason teams gearing up for the playoffs. Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu will finish second in the AL batting average race at .329 and is hitting his stride. And Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is second in the NL RBI race with 121, is tuning up for the Braves' postseason run. But who to start Sunday when MLB teams take the field for Game No. 162? Regardless of the matchups, knowing who is trending in the right direction is critical to MLB DFS success. So before studying matchups and entering a MLB DFS contest such as the $20K Sunday MLB Rally on FanDuel and the MLB $20K Season Finale on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool over at SportsLine can help you make all the right calls.

Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

And on Saturday, Aaron Judge smacked his only triple of the season and scored a run.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius at $3,200 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings. Gregorius has been a pivotal component for the AL East champion Yankees all season when he is healthy, hitting 16 home runs and driving in 61 runs despite playing just 81 games due to injury. Now healthy heading into the playoffs, Gregorius has three home runs, four doubles and 16 RBI in September. Gregorius has been more productive away from Yankee Stadium in 2019, hitting 81 points higher in road grays. McClure has taken all of this into account, and that's why he feels great about Gregorius on Sunday afternoon.

Another facet of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Sunday includes rostering Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig ($3,200 on FanDuel, $4,300 on DraftKings). Puig has been hot in the past week as the Indians fought for an AL Wild Card bid, with three doubles, three RBI and three runs scored. And Puig's torrid September, hitting 82 points over his season average with eight doubles, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored, cannot be ignored. Puig feasts off of right-handers like the one the Indians are facing Sunday, with 19 of his 24 home runs and 61 of his 84 RBI coming off righties.

