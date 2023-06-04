We're over a third of the way into the 2023 MLB season and daily Fantasy baseball players are starting to dial in their MLB DFS strategies to fit an evolving game. Base-running has been an increased emphasis in baseball this year with disengagement rules and larger bases both favoring aggression on the basepaths. That's something you have to be factoring in as you set your MLB DFS lineups. Athletics OF Esteury Ruiz wouldn't have profiled as a Fantasy-relevant player in years past with one home run and a .680 OPS, but his MLB-leading 28 stolen bases makes him worthy of consideration.

However, there are already 26 players in Major League Baseball with at least 10 steals in 2023 after only 24 reached the 20-steal mark in 2023, so speed is more abundant in the MLB DFS player pool. How can you strike a winning balance between speed, power and contact, and who are some of the MLB DFS starting pitchers you should be considering? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Braves catcher Sean Murphy as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Murphy went 3-for-5 with a double, returning 11 points on DraftKings and 12 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper ($6,300 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). The 2015 and 2021 NL MVP put together an absolutely massive postseason in 2022, slashing .349/.414/.746 with six home runs and 13 RBI.

However, he had to undergo Tommy John surgery in November to repair a torn UCL in his throwing elbow and was expected out until late in the summer. But Harper put himself through an accelerated rehab stint and rejoined the team specifically as a designated hitter in May and he's been an enormous asset since his return. He has an .858 OPS with three home runs and eight RBI over his first 27 games.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Pena is 6-for-14 with five runs scored in his last four games. The 2022 World Series MVP has improved his OPS from .715 in his rookie season to .755 in 2023.

The third-round pick out of Maine in the 2018 MLB Draft quickly established himself as one of baseball's top prospects because of his glove and an extremely projectable frame. Now he's displaying better-than-expected power early in his career, with 30 home runs over his first 797 plate appearances. See who else to pick right here.

