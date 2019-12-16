MLB hot stove: Grading each team's offseason to date after big names fly off board at Winter Meetings

Major League Baseball's 2019 Winter Meetings concluded on Thursday after a week that proved to be much busier than last year's dull affair. By the time everyone left San Diego, the three best free agents were off the board. Third baseman Anthony Rendon, right-handers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg, all signed deals by the end of the week. The most notable contract being Cole's record-breaking nine-year, $324 million pact with the New York Yankees.

With the Winter Meetings behind us -- and some notable moves made in their wake as Corey Kluber and Madison Bumgarner both found new homes Sunday -- it's time to grade what each team has done so far this offseason.

The Diamondbacks do have some money to spend this offseason to address the club's various holes in their roster, and Arizona made their most notable signing after this year's Winter Meetings. The Diamondbacks signed free agent Madison Bumgarner to a five-year, $85 million deal. Bumgarner, 30, becomes the front-end starter of the D-Backs rotation and should be able to give the club a solid 200 innings in 2020. The D-Backs also added the addition of veteran right-hander Junior Guerra. The 34-year-old figures to join the bullpen as a long reliever. Arizona's been linked to top free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna, so it's possible another big acquisition awaits.

Atlanta Braves: B

While the Braves haven't made any big splashes so far this offseason, they've still managed to keep busy with a few solid additions. They signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million deal, re-signed veteran Nick Markakis and brought back catcher Tyler Flowers. Atlanta also re-signed relievers Darren O'Day and Chris Martin, and signed one of the top relievers available this winter, left-hander Will Smith, to a three-year, $40 million deal. Atlanta also signed veteran lefty Cole Hamels to a one-year, $18 million deal. The team is still waiting a decision from free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson, and Atlanta has been connected to trade candidates Kris Bryant and Francisco Lindor as well as free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna. There is a possibility that the reigning NL East champion could make some more moves.

Baltimore Orioles: F

There's not a whole lot to discuss about the Orioles' offseason moves so far. Other than the rebuilding club's trade of Jonathan Villar to the Miami Marlins, their only other meaningful action came in the Rule 5 draft when the club took right-hander Brandon Bailey, who could ultimately end as a multi-inning reliever for the team. Either way, nothing they've done in the first two months of the 2019-20 offseason has helped to improve their club for next season. They lost 108 games in 2019 and it seems like that number could very well go up in 2020.

Boston Red Sox: D

Boston added infielder Jose Peraza on a one-year, $3 million deal. Peraza, 25, is a super utility man and, if he can round back into form offensively, he could be a solid signing for the Sox. Boston also traded catcher Sandy Leon to the Indians for right-hander Adenys Bautista. The only other notable offseason news regarding the Red Sox is the talk of shopping lefty David Price. While the Mookie Betts trade rumors have died down for now, the rumors of trading Price picked up steam recently. The Cardinals, Padres, White Sox, Reds and Angels have all made Boston aware they're interested in a trade for Price, who has $96 million remaining on his deal. With most teams adding to their roster, including AL East rival Yankees, the Red Sox are putting themselves in a tough spot this winter.

The Cubs have been stirring the rumors pot with word of a possible Kris Bryant trade. All the while, the club is in the midst of dealing with a service-time grievance from Bryant and his agent, Scott Boras. Other than the talk about that, the Cubs have not make much noise this winter. Since the Nats lost Rendon, they could end up being a serious suitor for Bryant in the coming weeks this winter. The Cubs offseason figures to hinge on what they do or don't do with Bryant and catcher Willson Contreras.

Chicago White Sox: C

The Chicago White Sox reportedly offered right-hander Zack Wheeler a more lucrative contract than the five-year, $118 million one he received and ultimately agreed to from the Phillies. So, for that, an earnest A for effort goes to the White Sox. But, the club is still without the front-end starter they desperately need. They did, however, acquire outfielder Nomar Mazara from the Rangers for prospect Steele Walker. The club will be hoping to see a turnaround from 24-year-old Mazara, who was once a top prospect but hasn't hit his stride in the majors just yet.

Cincinnati Reds: B

Cincinnati's big move of the offseason so far -- signing Mike Moustakas to the largest free-agent deal in franchise history -- came just before the start of the Winter Meetings. The Reds did select 28-year-old outfielder Mark Payton (.334/.400/.653) as the No. 12 pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Thursday.

Cleveland Indians: D

The Indians were quiet at the Winter Meetings, but they made some noise on Sunday, albeit noise that will likely anger the fan base. Cleveland shipped out longtime ace Corey Kluber to the Rangers for a pair of prospects in the winter's first blockbuster. Kluber might not be the only big name that the Indians trade this season, either, as Francisco Lindor continues to get mentioned in rumors. Hard-throwing righty Emmanuel Clase was part of the Kluber deal and has some upside, but the two-player return feels light for the two-time Cy Young winner.

The Colorado Rockies were quiet in San Diego as far as signings went, but made waves with an apparent willingness to listen to offers for third baseman Nolan Arenado. Now that the word's out there, we'll have to wait and see if anything comes of it in these next few months. Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million extension ahead of last season.

Detroit Tigers: B

We've going to give the rebuilding Tigers a solid B-grade for their efforts so far this winter. Detroit picked up right-hander Rony Garcia, the No. 1 pick in the Rule 5 draft. As our own RJ Anderson writes, Garcia relies on a decent fastball-breaking ball combination that he delivers from a lower arm slot, and he could be used as back-end starter. The Tigers also filled out one of their biggest needs with the signing of veteran catcher Austin Romine to a one-year deal. After spending the last four seasons as the Yankees backup catcher, Romine has a chance to grab the starting job.

Houston Astros: F

It's been a rough few weeks for the Houston Astros since losing the World Series. First of all, they lost their co-ace Gerrit Cole, even after emerging as a 'mystery team' in the sweepstakes. Secondly, the MLB investigation into sign-stealing allegations against the Astros remains ongoing and commissioner Rob Manfred reiterated the thoroughness of it during his annual Winter Meetings press conference. Thirdly, the Astros hit the rumors circuit with news that they're listening to offers for shortstop Carlos Correa as a means of clearing payroll to stay under the Competitive Balance Tax threshold. Not much promising news in Houston so far this offseason.

The most notable offseason move for the Royals was their selection of right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. as the No. 4 pick in the Rule 5 Draft. Woods Jr. has thrown just 86 innings over the past two years due to injury.

Los Angeles Angels: B+

The Angels may have lost Orange County native and ace Gerrit Cole to the Yankees for, but the club didn't leave San Diego empty-handed. Los Angeles locked up third baseman Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million deal. Props to the Angels for going for it this winter, as owner Art Moreno hinted at prior to the Winter Meetings. Scoring Rendon instead of Cole is what ultimately gave the team the B-plus grade. It's hard to award the Angels with the highest mark since they still have a glaring need for pitching, both for starters and relievers. This winter, the Angels have been linked to David Price on the trade market and to Hyun-Jin Ryu in free agency. Another splash trade and/or signing this winter should be a nice complement to the Rendon deal.

Los Angeles Dodgers: D

Meanwhile, the other L.A. baseball team left this year's Winter Meetings a bit disappointed. The Dodgers were competing with the Angels and Yankees to acquire Gerrit Cole, but lost out. The same goes for Anthony Rendon, as the Angels beat out the Dodgers and Rangers for the coveted free-agent third baseman. The Dodgers were seen as a serious landing spot for Rendon, and third baseman Justin Turner even publicly said he'd change positions if the club were to sign him. Ultimately, after being involved in rumors for the top free agents all week long, the Dodgers concluded the week with the signing of reliever Blake Treinen to a one-year deal worth $10 million. The pressure is on Andrew Friedman and company the rest of the winter.

Miami Marlins: C+

The Winter Meetings came and went without much noise from the Marlins. The club did select right-hander Sterling Sharp with the No. 3 pick in the Rule 5 Draft. The only other moves for Miami included signing second baseman Gosuke Katoh to a minor-league deal and right-handed relief pitcher Yimi Garcia. The Fish did get Jonathan Villar and Jesus Aguilar earlier in the offseason, so at least they're trying a little bit to improve the roster.

Milwaukee Brewers: D

The Brewers kept busy in San Diego, but none of their moves were game-changing. The Brewers signed Josh Lindblom to a three-year deal after he spent the last two seasons pitching in Korea. Lindblom, 32, was effective as a starting pitcher in Korea, where he posted a 2.50 ERA in 30 starts for the Doosan Bears in 2019 en route to being named the KBO MVP. Milwaukee has made a handful of cost-cutting moves so far this winter, including non-tendering a few players. They also traded for Luis Urias in a deal with the Padres.

The Twins are another team in need of pitching, but remained quiet in San Diego. Prior to the Winter Meetings, Minnesota brought back right-hander Michael Pineda on a two-year deal. He's set to miss the first month of the 2020 season after after testing positive for performance-enhancing drug masking agent. The team also re-signed Jake Odorizzi as he accepted a $17.8 million qualifying offer Otherwise, the Twins have been linked to a few starters on the free-agent market, including Hyun-jin Ryu, but no moves have been made.

New York Mets: C

After losing Zack Wheeler to the Phillies prior to the start of the Winter Meetings, the Mets were going to need to pick up pitching. Brodie Van Wagenen found two options for the void in the Mets' fifth rotation spot, signing both Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha. Porcello, 30, is coming off a dreadful season with the Red Sox, but was a top-50 free agent. Wacha, 28, is also coming off a rough 2019 campaign with the Cardinals. But when he's at his best, Wacha possesses league average fastball velocity and a knockout changeup.

New York Yankees: A+

The Yankees are the biggest winners of this year's Winter Meetings. Not only did the club secure a top free agent, but they nearly doubled their 2020 World Series odds with the signing of Cole. The acquisition of Cole, the Yankees' "white whale," came at a crucial time for the club as the Yankees are looking to get back to their first World Series since 2009. They also brought back outfielder Brett Gardner in one of the most obvious moves of the winter. Looking ahead to the rest of this offseason, the Yankees have been in talks with free agent Martin Maldonado, who's familiar with Cole from their time together as teammates in Houston.

The Oakland A's acquired second baseman Vimael Machin for cash from the Phillies. Machin was originally picked in the Rule 5 draft, then traded to Oakland. Machin, 26, is a lefty utility infielder who walked more than he struck out in Double-A last season. Without much action so far this offseason, the Athletics are at risk to quickly fall farther away from their AL West competitors.

Philadelphia Phillies: B

The Phillies officially announced their deal with right-hander Zack Wheeler on the first day of Winter Meetings. In addition to Wheeler, the Phillies signed shortstop Didi Gregorius to a one-year, $14 million deal. Gregorius, ranked 12th on our top 50 free agents list, will reunite with his former manager, Joe Girardi, in Philadelphia. He'll likely replace Jean Segura at short in 2020, as the Phillies look to solidify their starting infield. The Wheeler and Gregorius moves are a good start as the club tries to catch up with the Braves and Nationals in the NL East.

No action from the rebuilding Pirates. There were rumors of Pittsburgh potentially moving center fielder Starling Marte, but no serious discussion has yet come of it. Although, since this Winter Meetings went without a noteworthy trade, the market could be ready to develop later this month. Marte, 31, has a $11.5 million salary for 2020 and his $12.5 million club option for the 2021 season. Last season, he hit .295/.342/.503 with an .845 OPS and swiped 25 bases.

San Diego Padres: C+

Speaking of Starling Marte, the Padres showed interest in the outfielder. San Diego's outfield is a bit crowded at the moment, but as we noted when this rumor first came afloat, any kind of Marte trade would likely be preceded or followed by other moves. The Padres also inquired about Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield in a potential trade. The Royals had been reluctant to part ways with the 30-year-old during the Winter Meetings, but if they do decide to seriously shop Merrifield, the Padres will face some competition. Prior to the Winter Meetings, the Padres signed Drew Pomeranz to a four-year deal and acquired outfielder Trent Grisham and righty Zach Davies in a trade with Milwaukee.

The Angels traded infielder Zack Cozart to the Giants to shed some payroll, leading way for the Anthony Rendon signing. As part of the package, the Giants also received shortstop Will Wilson. Along with that trade, San Francisco's other move was signing right-hander Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal worth $9 million. The Giants also saw franchise icon Madison Bumgarner sign with a division rival, which is tough news for fans to swallow.

Another rebuilding team that wasn't busy during this year's Winter Meetings. The Mariners floated around outfielder Mitch Haniger as a trade candidate. Haniger, 28, missed more than 100 games in 2019 but is controlled through 2022. The M's haven't made much noise yet, but Jerry Dipoto could always make an unexpected trade.

St. Louis Cardinals: C

The Cards could try to pursue a reunion with Marcell Ozuna, or work toward filling the hole he'll leave in the outfield as well as the miuddle of the lineup. Aside from the Ozuna, the Cards should also be concerned with their lack of left-handed batters (Corey Dickerson is available) and lefty starters (David Price, Dallas Keuchel are out there). Prior to the meetings, the Cards re-signed veteran mainstay Adam Wainwright.

The Rays expressed interest in bringing back free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia. Garcia, 28, finished the 2019 season with 20 home runs and a slash line of .282/.332/.464. Tampa also showed interested in Japan outfielders Shogo Akiyama and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, but no deals have been made.

Texas Rangers: B

Acquiring right-hander Corey Kluber from the Indians helps alleviate the disappointment of notgetting Anthony Rendon at the Winter Meetings. At the Winter Meetings, the Rangers signed left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez to a two-year, $5.5 million deal. That move goes along with the pre-Winter Meetings acquisitions of starters Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles. The Rangers have more moves to make before their new ballpark opens in the spring. Josh Donaldson seems like an obvious post-Rendon candidate at third, but there's already word circulating that they could be out on him.

The Blue Jays signed right-hander Tanner Roark to a two-year, $24 million deal to add much-needed steadiness to the Jays rotation. Despite reportedly offering more money, the Blue Jays lost right-hander and New Jersey native Rick Porcello to the Mets. The club also lost out on Josh Lindblom, who signed with the Brewers. Looking ahead for the young and rebuilding Blue Jays, they're said to be pursuing free agent Hyun-jin Ryu, who would be a significant upgrade to the rotation.

Washington Nationals: A

The Nationals kicked things off at the Winter Meetings with a record-breaking transaction. Stephen Strasburg's seven-year, $245 million deal was the richest contract ever for a pitcher, both in terms of total money and average annual value. That is, until Gerrit Cole broke the record 34 hours later. Losing out on Anthony Rendon was expected this winter, especially after Nats owner Mark Lerner said they couldn't afford both Rendon and Strasburg. While the loss of Rendon will certainly hurt the Nats lineup, keeping their 2019 World Series MVP for another seven seasons lessens the sting. The Nats also signed postseason hero Howie Kendrick, catcher Yan Gomes and right-handed reliever Kyle Finnegan.