Twins' Michael Pineda suspended 60 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drug masking agent

Pineda's suspension begins immediate and will carry over to next season

Saturday afternoon Major League Baseball announced Minnesota Twins right-hander Michael Pineda has been suspended 60 games after testing positive for Hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic and common masking agent for performance-enhancing drugs. The suspension begins immediately.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports Pineda was originally suspended the standard 80 games, but the suspension was reduced to 60 games following an appeal. Passan says Pineda's side made a compelling case that he did not use Hydrochlorothiazide to hide PED use.

