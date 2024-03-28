MLB Opening Day is finally here. The 2024 baseball season gets started in earnest on Thursday, with almost all Major League Baseball teams in action. Originally, all 30 MLB teams were slated to play, but there were two rainouts on Thursday's schedule: Mets vs. Brewers in New York and Phillies vs. Braves in Philadelphia have to wait until Friday to start their seasons thanks to Mother Nature. Everyone else will be taking the field Thursday.

Yes, the 2024 MLB regular season technically started last week with the two-game Seoul Series between the Dodgers and Padres in South Korea, but Thursday marks the true start of the season. The 2024 MLB Opening Day schedule gets started at 3:05 p.m. ET with Orioles vs. Angels at Camden Yards.

A majority of the games will be held in the afternoon, including Dodgers vs. Cardinals and Astros vs. Yankees. The reigning champion Rangers will celebrate their 2023 World Series title before they host the Cubs at 7:35 p.m. ET, and Mariners vs. Red Sox is an intriguing part of a three-game nightcap.

Injuries have taken a few big-name starters out of the Opening Day picture with Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga among those who are sidelined. But aces like Corbin Burnes and Logan Webb will still be on the hill. Opening Day will also see Juan Soto's first game for the Yankees and Shohei Ohtani's home debut for his new team at Dodger Stadium -- and also his first regular-season game in front of home fans since news broke about a gambling scandal involving MLB's biggest star and his now-former interpreter.

Here's a complete look at the MLB Opening Day schedule.

2024 MLB Opening Day schedule

Thursday, March 28

Friday, March 29 (openers rescheduled due to rain)