MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers climb the rankings and are back in a wild, wild NL West race

Just two weeks ago, we lead the internet sensation that is my Official Power Rankings by talking about how broken the Dodgers were. They then lost two games to the lowly Marlins, looking even more broken.

And now, those same Dodgers are just 3 1/2 games out in the NL West.

I try to preach patience up here. I do it over and over until I'm even annoyed with myself. Dead serious. Sometimes I'm sitting up here preaching to settle down and I have this moment with those little guys on my shoulders like you sometimes see in movies or TV shows, one is yelling at me for being the fun police and the other is all calm, telling me to settle down and let the season breathe. Sometimes, I end up going with the devil side ("fun police!") and give in, because, man, it's so annoying to sit here and be the guy telling everyone to settle down. I don't wanna settle down. I'd love to just enjoy the season and react to every game. It's just that after doing for so long, you'd think I would learn to not go too far in reacting to roughly two months. Here's a case where I think I did.

Ten days ago, if you said I could get a mulligan on my preseason predictions, I would have jumped at the chance to switch out the Dodgers as NL West champs. Stupid devil guy on my shoulder. Why?

Because now, I'm thinking I should stay put, though I'm far from confident.

Let's look at this Wild, Wild NL West.

The first-place Rockies have a negative-22 run differential, a terrible offense despite having Coors Field as a home yard, really only two good position players, a losing record at home (9-12) and a ridiculously bad run differential at home (negative-21 in only 21 games).

How could anyone have any confidence in a team with two good position players?

The Diamondbacks were 21-8 and then 24-11. They are now 26-26, sitting at .500 for the first time since they were 0-0 (which doesn't even technically count). While I'm chuckling about the "how do you like them apples" email I got from a Diamondbacks fan on April 9, as if the season were over in less than two weeks, I'm just dumfounded at what's happened here.

Humidor, yeah. A.J. Pollock injury, yeah. Steven Souza injury, yeah (though he hasn't helped them all year). Robbie Ray injury, yeah (though he wasn't nearly as good as last year beforehand).

It's just ... the offense? It's the WTF offense. Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .203/.323/.380. Ketel Marte is hitting .212/.271/.299. The best hitter on the active roster to this point is Daniel Descalso. Perhaps Jake Lamb being back helps things, Goldschmidt remembers who he is and David Peralta gets hot.

They just seem as broken as the Dodgers were a few weeks ago.

Given the injuries and underperformance they've had, it's actually pretty surprising they aren't worse.

Chris Stratton, Ty Blach and Derek Holland have combined for 33 starts while Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija have combined for 12 (and Shark has been terrible). Closer Mark Melancon has been terrible. Newly-acquired Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen haven't been good. Buster Posey doesn't hit home runs anymore. Joe Panik is hurt.

Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt have been good, though!

In looking at this team and where it should be, there's reason for optimism for a late run. If they can somehow hang around until the team is whole, there's a decent chance at a playoff run.

Still, right now this team isn't good.

A rebuilding team lacking talent -- especially in the rotation -- to contend, and yet the Padres are only 6 1/2 games out. The Cubs were 5 1/2 out heading into July 16 last year and won their division by 5 1/2. This is workable!

Eh, it's probably not, but it's an illustration of where this division is. The Padres start becoming fun next season and good in 2020. That's my story and I'm sticking to it.

Dodgers

And then we have the five-time defending NL West champs and defending NL champs.

The return of Justin Turner seems to have shaken something loose. Clayton Kershaw is coming back this week. Kenley Jansen is looking like his old self. Ross Stripling, are you kidding me?

Corey Seager being out for the season hurts, but the Dodgers still have the best players here. No other team looks appealing as things stand.

The voice of reason dude on my left shoulder was probably correct. I should have let the season breathe and settled down about the 16-26 Dodgers. Come October, we'll likely be seeing action in Dodger Stadium again.