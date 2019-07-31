MLB scores: Nationals' Juan Soto joins elite company with 20th homer; Blue Jays' Bo Bichette homers for first time

Wednesday of course occasioned the July 31 trade deadline. We provided live updates of all the rumors and deals, and of course our MLB trade tracker is a great place to catch up on everything that's unfolded. As for the on-field action, we've got a full Wednesday slate with plenty of day baseball. Said slate includes big games in D.C., Philly, Boston, Cleveland, St. Louis, and Oakland. Let's jump in.

Baseball scores for Wednesday, July 31

Soto joins historic company

Here's Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hitting his 20th homer of the 2019 season:

20 homers for the 20 year old. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iBfRSlY4si — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) July 31, 2019

With that blast, Soto is now batting .287/.398/.524, and that's coming off a rookie campaign in 2018 in which he slashed .292/.406/.517. As noted above, Soto is still just 20 years of age, and he's now got two 20-homer seasons under his belt. As you might guess, that's historically are. Here's the complete list of players to have more than one 20-homer season before age 21:

Tony Conigliaro (1964, 1965)

Bryce Harper (2012, 2013)

Juan Soto (2018, 2019)

Yep, that's it. Soto is now one of just three players in the sprawl of MLB history to have multiple 20-homer seasons by age 20. In all, just 20 players counting Soto have even one 20-homer season by age 20. That list includes fellow actives Harper, Mike Trout, Ronald Acuna, Giancarlo Stanton, and Carlos Correa. In Soto's case, he's got an exceptionally advanced approach at the plate when it comes to his pitch-recognition skills and knowledge of the strike zone. As such, he figures to remain an elite "take and rake" hitter for years and years to come.

In the current season, he's a major reason the Nationals have barged back into playoff contention after their slow start to 2019.

Braves secure series win against Nationals

Despite Soto's best efforts, the Braves prevailed on Wednesday, giving them the series victory. Atlanta's W required extras, as well as home runs from Josh Donaldson and Adam Duvall.

Starter Mike Soroka continued his splendid season, turning in seven innings and permitting just three hits and one earned run. His ERA is now down to 2.37. Alas, the Braves bullpen reared its ugly head one last time before the deadline, with Anthony Swarzak and Luke Jackson giving up the lead.

The Braves would recover, obviously, and Josh Tomlin -- yes, Josh Tomlin -- would end up recording the save. Needless to say, Atlanta fans will probably be happy to see Shane Greene trotting out the bullpen in a few days' time.

Stat of the day: Bichette goes yicketty, makes history

It didn't take Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette long to hit his first career home run. Take a look:

For those keeping track, Bichette now has six hits in his first three games in the majors. His home run, which came from the leadoff spot, made him the youngest hitter in Blue Jays history to homer from that slot in the order. That's a fun fact, huh?

Bo Bichette becomes the youngest player in #BlueJays history to hit a home run from the leadoff spot. #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/L36WDS6PKC — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) July 31, 2019

Quick hits

