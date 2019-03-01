'MLB The Show' cover gives us a sneak peek at Bryce Harper in a Phillies jersey
Bryce Harper is the new cover athlete for 'MLB The Show 19'
In what somehow became the most maddening part of a process that was maddening from all angles, "MLB The Show" spent a large part of Bryce Harper's free agency easing him on their cover. It was long known that Harper would be on the cover, but as negotiations bled into free agency, the only question was what jersey he would be wearing.
It finally ended Thursday, with Harper signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. "The Show" unveiled the final box art for the game, and that's Bryce Harper alright.
Previous covers have been Aaron Judge, Ken Griffey Jr., Josh Donaldson and Yasiel Puig, so they haven't really had this problem covers of free agents before. Nevertheless, it's good to finally know what it's going to look like.
Whether or not people like the cover will obviously depend on whether or not they like Harper on the Phillies. Nationals fans might want to look away.
