MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Marlins, Phillies trade long balls
Plus David Wright returns, Andrew Miller hits the DL, and everything else from Tuesday around baseball
Tuesday brings us an extra-full slate of 16 MLB games thanks to a doubleheader in Philadelphia. Here is our latest look at the SportsLine projected postseason odds and here is a look at 10 "early season" storylines for the second half.
Now, here's everything else you need to know about Tuesday's action.
Tuesday's scores
- Miami Marlins 12, Philadelphia Phillies 8, Game 1 (box score)
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)
- Oakland Athletics at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)
- Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets (GameTracker)
- Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)
- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)
- New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Phillies, Game 2 (GameTracker)
- Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Nationals at Houston Astros (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals (8:15pm ET -- GameTracker)
- San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals (8:15pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels (10:07pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants (10:15pm ET -- GameTracker)
Marlins sink Phillies in slugfest
The Marlins and Phillies are playing a pair on Tuesday. The first game went Miami's way in a battle of the long ball that saw nine home runs tallied between the two teams.
The Phillies outhomered the Marlins, knocking five balls over the wall. Andres Blanco hit his second of the season, and the Phillies also got four-baggers from the more usual suspects: Cesar Hernandez , Tommy Joseph , and Cameron Rupp . Recent promotion Rhys Hoskins added his sixth homer, giving him a bomb in three consecutive games.
The Marlins, meanwhile, saw Giancarlo Stanton smack his 46th of the year. He's now homered 14 times in his last 24 games, and 20 in his last 35. Marcell Ozuna continued his march toward 30, while J.T. Realmuto bopped his 15th and Ichiro Suzuki hit his third.
Sanchez hits 493-foot homer
Do you like long home runs? Do you like promising young Yankees? Then check out Gary Sanchez's 493-foot dinger.
Quick hits
- Mets captain 3B David Wright will begin a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday. He will serve as the DH for their high Class A affiliate. Wright has not played since last May due to ongoing back and neck issues.
- The Indians placed LHP Andrew Miller and RHP Danny Salazar on the 10-day DL, the team announced. Miller left Monday's game with renewed soreness in his knee. Salazar has inflammation in his elbow. Both recently returned from the DL.
- The Royals activated C Salvador Perez off the 10-day DL, the team announced. He missed a little more than two weeks with an intercostal strain. The team originally feared Perez would miss up to four weeks with the injury.
- Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez will undergo a season-ending vascular procedure on his finger, reports MLB.com. The surgery is not considered serious, though it will sideline him 6-8 weeks, meaning he won't pitch again in 2017.
- Diamondbacks C Jeff Mathis has an avulsion fracture in his right hand, reports the Arizona Republic. Mathis suffered the injury Monday night when he was hit by a foul tip. The injury could be season-ending.
- Reds RHP Scott Feldman underwent season-ending arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday, reports MLB.com. Feldman has been having knee problems for several weeks now. He will be a free agent after the season.
- The Phillies signed RHP Henderson Alvarez to a minor league contract, reports FanRag Sports. The deal will pay him $750,000 at the MLB level. Alvarez has not pitched in the big leagues since 2015 due to arm injuries.
