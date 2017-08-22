MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Marlins, Phillies trade long balls

Tuesday brings us an extra-full slate of 16 MLB games thanks to a doubleheader in Philadelphia. Here is our latest look at the SportsLine projected postseason odds and here is a look at 10 "early season" storylines for the second half.

Now, here's everything else you need to know about Tuesday's action.

Tuesday's scores

Miami Marlins 12, Philadelphia Phillies 8, Game 1 (box score)

12, 8, Game 1 (box score) Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Oakland Athletics at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Marlins at Phillies, Game 2 (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker) Nationals at Houston Astros (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker)

(8:10pm ET -- GameTracker) Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals (8:15pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:15pm ET -- GameTracker) San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals (8:15pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:15pm ET -- GameTracker) Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels (10:07pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (10:07pm ET -- GameTracker) Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants (10:15pm ET -- GameTracker)

Marlins sink Phillies in slugfest

The Marlins and Phillies are playing a pair on Tuesday. The first game went Miami's way in a battle of the long ball that saw nine home runs tallied between the two teams.

The Phillies outhomered the Marlins, knocking five balls over the wall. Andres Blanco hit his second of the season, and the Phillies also got four-baggers from the more usual suspects: Cesar Hernandez , Tommy Joseph , and Cameron Rupp . Recent promotion Rhys Hoskins added his sixth homer, giving him a bomb in three consecutive games.

The Marlins, meanwhile, saw Giancarlo Stanton smack his 46th of the year. He's now homered 14 times in his last 24 games, and 20 in his last 35. Marcell Ozuna continued his march toward 30, while J.T. Realmuto bopped his 15th and Ichiro Suzuki hit his third.

Sanchez hits 493-foot homer

Do you like long home runs? Do you like promising young Yankees? Then check out Gary Sanchez's 493-foot dinger.

Quick hits