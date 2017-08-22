Mets' David Wright will begin minor-league rehab assignment as Tebow's teammate

Although the Mets are well out of the postseason race and traded away many of their top players at the deadline, captain David Wright is doing all he can play to play this season. The team announced Tuesday that Wright will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with their High-A affiliate -- yes, the same High-A affiliate that Tim Tebow plays for, the Port St. Lucie Mets.

🚨 Rehab Alert 🚨 #DavidWright will DH tonight for the @stluciemets tonight as they visit Port Charlotte. #Mets pic.twitter.com/8yvArnxGps — New York Mets (@Mets) August 22, 2017

Wright, 34, has not played since May 27 of last season because of ongoing back and neck trouble. He has spinal stenosis, a condition that will have to be managed the rest of his life, and he also underwent a serious neck fusion surgery last year. It's the same procedure that ended Prince Fielder's career.

The injuries limited Wright to 38 games in 2015 and 37 games in 2016. Despite the severity of his injuries. Wright has said he intends to return to the field as soon as possible, and apparently that includes later this year. Hitting is one thing. Playing the field is another. Odds are he will have to move to first base because his mobility at third has been sapped. Even before the neck surgery, Wright had altered his throwing motion and lost a lot of arm strength as a result of his back problems.

The Mets do have three games remaining in an AL park this year -- they're going to visit the Astros from September 1-3. I wonder whether Wright is targeting that weekend for a return? Rosters will be expanded, so getting him on the roster won't be a problem, and he could get into the lineup at DH. After that, who knows. But that seems like a possible return date target. It gives Wright 10 days to get ready, which might be pushing it given the long layoff.

Wright is owed $47 million from 2018-20, though insurance covers a large portion of that salary while he is on the disabled list. It's entirely possible he will be declared medically unable to play at some point, similar to Fielder, but Wright seems determined to do all he can to get back to help the team. It's admirable.