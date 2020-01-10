Mookie Betts, Red Sox avoid arbitration with record-breaking $27 million deal, report says

The Boston Red Sox and outfielder Mookie Betts have avoided arbitration with a record $27 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal breaks the arbitration record of $26 million, set by Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado last offseason. Betts' salary for the 2020 season is a seven million increase from the $20 million he earned for the 2019 season.

Betts, 27, hit .295/.391/.524 with 29 home runs, 80 RBI and an American League-leading 135 runs. The 2018 AL MVP is set to enter free agency after the 2020 season.

CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story as necessary.