Phillies' Bryce Harper working his way out of his slump with a grand slam vs. Cardinals

Bryce Harper crushed a grand slam to right field in the top of the second inning off St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson. The blast -- Harper's seventh home run on the season -- capped a six-run second inning for the Phillies. (GameTracker)

Heading into Tuesday's game, Harper was fighting through a slump that saw him batting just .226 on the year. But the Phillies outfielder still has a 364 OBP, much higher than the league's average OBP of .319. As our own Matt Snyder notes, judging a player like Harper by his batting average misses the full picture.

It's also worth noting that the level of pettiness for the Phillies Twitter account is at an all-time high. The team shot back at the band, Smash Mouth, who recently said that the slugger should have listened to them and signed with the San Francisco Giants. The Phillies account had a clever clapback, in which they quoted Smash Mouth's own hit song 'All Star.'

Hey now, you're a rock star, get the show on, get paid. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/l7JgzBNxv4 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 8, 2019

All in good fun.