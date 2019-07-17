Phillies closer Hector Neris suspended three games for throwing at Dodgers' David Freese

MLB announced Wednesday that Phillies reliever Hector Neris has been suspended three games for throwing at the head area of David Freese of the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Per the announcement, MLB determined that Neris' actions were intentional. He's also been fined an undisclosed amount. Neris will appeal the suspension and is available for Wednesday night's game.

Here's the pitch in question, which came just after pinch-hitter Matt Beaty hit a three-run homer off Neris:

Neris and Gabe Kapler were both ejected after the pitch in an eventual 9-8 Phillies win. In the teams' series opener on Monday night, Phillies pitcher Yacksel Rios was ejected for hitting Justin Turner after a Dodgers homer. Turner actually argued on Rios' behalf, but the L.A. dugout was far angrier after Neris hit Freese on Tuesday.

Neris, a 30-year-old right-hander, has pitched to a 4.08 ERA and 3.60 K/BB ratio in 39 2/3 innings this season. Along the way, he's recorded 17 saves in 21 opportunities.