Phillies manager Gabe Kapler gets vote of confidence from GM Matt Klentak amid losing streak
The Phillies right now are only one game above .500
Gabe Kapler's Phillies are presently enduring a seven-game losing streak. They're also 6.5 games behind the first-place Braves, presently out of playoff position and their season appears to be slipping away.
Given the high expectations coming into the season -- Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura, and J.T. Realmuto were all new to the fold -- the fact that the Phillies are only one game above .500 with a minus-8 run differential would seem to put manager Gabe Kapler on the hot seat. GM Matt Klentak, however, sounds like he's sticking with his man:
Yes, there's some hedging in there -- "right now, I do not think" and "That's the plan" -- but this pretty much qualifies as a vote of confidence. It's not a rock solid one, but it's an indication that Kapler's job is not in immediate peril.
Unfortunately for Kapler and Phillies, their outlook over the remainder of the season isn't especially promising. If they don't outplay that forecast, then Klentak may avail himself of that bit of daylight he left in his comments. The Phillies get a four-game set started Monday night against the Mets, who have plenty of their own problems and managerial questions.
