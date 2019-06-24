Mets fine Mickey Callaway, Jason Vargas following clubhouse dust-up with beat reporter

Callaway's job, however, doesn't appear to be in immediate danger

The Mets are fining manager Mickey Callaway and veteran lefty Jason Vargas for their role in a clubhouse confrontation with a beat writer following the team's loss to the Cubs on Sunday. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters about the fines Monday and called the incident "disappointing."

According to multiple reports, Newsday's Tim Healey concluded a conversation with Callaway by saying "see you tomorrow, Mickey," which Callaway seemingly interpreted negatively following a tough loss to the Cubs. Callaway then cursed at Healey and ordered him removed from the Wirgley Field clubhouse. Vargas at that point exchanged words with Healey and threatened him with physical violence. Details: 

Healey provided his version of events in a recent Newsday piece. As for Callaway: 

More from Callaway: 

For their part, the Mets issued a statement of apology on Sunday evening and now have decided to discipline Callaway and Vargas. 

Callaway's job security has been an issue pretty much since GM Brodie Van Wagenen took the reins this past offseason. This incident in tandem with the Mets' disappointing season to date (Callaway is 114-126 as Mets manager since the start of the 2018 season) very likely makes his seat even hotter. On that front: 

That's not exactly a ringing endorsement -- and if you parse it carefully, it's not even a compliment -- but it does imply that Callaway isn't going to be fired right away. As things add up, though, it's hard to imagine his finishing the season as Mets manager.

