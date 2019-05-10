Rays strike trade with Dodgers for Travis d'Arnaud after losing both catchers to injured list
d'Arnaud had only recently signed with the Dodgers, but is now headed to St. Petersburg
Catcher Travis d'Arnaud is on the move again -- this time back to the East Coast. Less than a week after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers following his release from the New York Mets, d'Arnaud has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations.
d'Arnaud, 30, made an out in his single at-bat with the Dodgers, dropping his seasonal line to .083/.154/.083 in 26 trips to the plate. Ouch. To his credit, he has shown more offensive potential in the past -- particularly as a power threat. Yet over the last three seasons, he's recorded an 85 OPS+ in nearly 200 games. d'Arnaud has battled injuries throughout that time, but grades as an above-average receiver with the athleticism to potentially play other positions.
For their part, the Rays are likely to keep d'Arnaud behind the dish. Tampa Bay has lost both of its normal backstops to the injured list in the past week, with Mike Zunino (quad) and Michael Perez (oblique) suffering strains. That left them in an awkward position, as the only other catcher on the 40-man roster was Nick Ciuffo. He's up, and so is career minor-leaguer Anthony Bemboom -- though Bemboom's stay in the majors would seem likely to be a short one.
The Rays began a big series with the New York Yankees on Friday night. Tampa Bay entered a game and a half up over New York in what's certain to remain a competitive division race.
