Minnesota Twins right-hander Sonny Gray left his start against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday during the bottom of the second inning (Red Sox 4, Twins 0). Gray appeared to be favoring the back of his upper leg before exiting.

Here's video of Gray rubbing his leg and exiting Saturday's game:

On Sunday, the Twins placed Gray on the 10-day injured list with a "low grade right hamstring strain," the team announced. Manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters, including Phil Miller of the Star Tribune, the team expects Gray to only miss one start. Righty Cody Stashak was activated off the injured list to take Gray's spot on the roster.

"It doesn't look to be something severe, but it's something we're going to assess," Baldelli told reporters following Saturday's game.

The Twins started the season with a six-man rotation and Baldelli said they will simply cut back to a normal five-man rotation while Gray is sidelined. Their current starting five is Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Dylan Bundy, Chris Paddack, and Chris Archer.

Gray, 32, was acquired over the offseason from the Cincinnati Reds as the Twins attempted to bolster their rotation. He was making his second start, having thrown 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball against the Seattle Mariners last weekend. Gray struck out four batters and issued two walks in that contest.

Gray has reestablished himself as a quality starter since a bumpy year-plus stint with the New York Yankees. In 68 starts over three seasons with the Reds, he compiled a 3.49 ERA (136 ERA+) and a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Twins have been plagued with injuries in the early going of the season. Gray joins a group on the injured list that includes outfielder Alex Kirilloff and relievers Jorge Alcala. The Twins are also without starters Randy Dobnak (finger) and Kenta Maeda (Tommy John surgery), both of whom are dealing with injuries that popped up last September.