The top two AL teams meet up when the Houston Astros (47-27) and the New York Yankees (56-20) match up on Thursday night. Houston heads into this battle on a two-game win streak after sweeping the Mets in a quick two-game series. On the other side, the Yankees are on a four-game winning streak. Luis Severino (4-2, 3.38 ERA) is starting for New York, while Luis Garcia (5-5, 3.68 ERA) will start for Houston.

The first pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. New York is the -125 money line favorite (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Houston is a +105 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Astros vs. Yankees moneyline: New York -125, Houston +105

Astros vs. Yankees run-line: Houston +1.5 (-165)

Astros vs. Yankees over-under: 7.5 runs

HOU: Astros are 22-7 in their last 29 Thursday games

NYY: Yankees are 6-0 in their last six Thursday games

Why you should back the Astros



Right fielder Kyle Tucker owns a nice combination of sure hands and home run power. Tucker generates plenty of bat speed, and the 25-year-old is hitting .256 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI. On June 28, he went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer.

Third baseman Alex Bregman is a good contact hitter who has tremendous bat speed. Bregman can place the ball into any gap with his effortless swing. The two-time All-Star is a versatile defender who throws an accurate ball across the diamond. Bregman is hitting .241 with nine home runs and 36 RBI.

Why you should back the Yankees

Outfielder Aaron Judge is playing on another level thus far into the season. Judge has outstanding home-run power and, despite being 6-foot-7, the three-time All-Star doesn't have any holes in his swing. Judge is first in the MLB in home runs (29), fourth in RBI (59), and first in OPS (1.001). In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is another slugger in the lineup for New York. Rizzo has plenty of strength to drive the baseball out of the park with ease. He's also a good gloveman as the four-time Gold Glove winner plays solid defense in the corner. Rizzo is tied for sixth in the league in homers (20) and 12th in RBI (50). On June 27, he went 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

