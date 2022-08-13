The Boston Red Sox (56-58) host the New York Yankees (71-42) in a contest between AL East rivals on Saturday evening. New York is currently in a slump, dropping three straight games. Meanwhile, Boston has won two games in a row. The Red Sox outmatched the Yankees 3-2 on Friday night. Kutter Crawford (3-4, 4.30 ERA) gets the start for Boston. Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA) is on the hill for New York.

The first pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. New York is listed at -145 in the money line (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: New York -145, Boston +122

Yankees vs. Red Sox run line: New York -1.5 (+110)

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 9 runs

NYY: Yankees are 27-12 in their last 39 vs. American League East

BOS: Red Sox are 14-6 in their last 20 after allowing two runs or fewer in their previous game

Why you should back the Yankees

Outfielder Aaron Judge is having a magnificent season thus far. The ball consistently explodes off his bat and will carry out of the park with ease. Judge owns superb plate coverage and pitch awareness skills. The four-time All-Star ranks first in the MLB in home runs (46), RBI (100), and OPS (1.088). On Friday, he belted another solo home run.

Infielder DJ LeMahieu has been a consistent player for this squad. LeMahieu has the versatility to play multiple positions within the infield. The three-time All-Star can hit for a solid average and produce extra-base hits. LeMahieu is batting .282 along with 12 dingers and 43 RBI. On Aug. 7, he was 3-for-6 with two doubles.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Third baseman Rafael Devers owns playmaking ability both offensively and defensively. Devers' bat speed is amazing with power to all parts of the field. He's a smooth run-producer with an effortless swing. The two-time All-Star hits for both power and average. Devers is seventh in the MLB in batting average (.307) and tied for 14th in home runs (24). In his last outing, he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is an all-around batter with great pitch recognition skills. Bogaerts sprays the ball all over the diamond with his compact swing. The 29-year-old is sixth in the league in batting average (.307), tied for 10th in doubles (30), along with 48 RBI. On Aug. 11, he was 2-for-3 with a double and one run was driven in.

