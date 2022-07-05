Bellator 283 is without a championship headliner after the removal of Patricky Pitbull vs. Sidney Outlaw. Pitbull was pulled from the July 22 card after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Bellator confirmed the injury and announced changes to the card on Tuesday. Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson is being elevated from a three-round co-headliner to a five-round main event. Outlaw will fight former RIZIN champion Tofiq Musayev as a late replacement. Pitbull could be cleared to train again in two weeks if treatments go well, according to MMA Fighting.

Pitbull (24-10) won the vacant lightweight championship on Nov. 5 and avenged his loss to Peter Queally. Patricio Pitbull, Patricky's brother, vacated the belt so that Patricky could compete for the title.

Outlaw (16-4) is the No. 1 ranked Bellator lightweight contender. He defeated Myles Jury, Adam Piccolotti and Roger Huerta. His lone loss in the promotion came against former three-time lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Bellator 283 takes place inside Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel in Tacoma, Washington on July 22.

