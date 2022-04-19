Patricio Freire is once again the featherweight and pound-for-pound king of Bellator. "Pitbull" reclaimed the distinctions and his Bellator featherweight championship after defeating AJ McKee via unanimous decision at Bellator 277 on Friday, April 15.

Freire moved up two spots in the pound-for-pound rankings, from No. 3 to No. 1. McKee slipped from No. 1 to No. 2. Meanwhile, Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov was nudged from No. 2 to No. 3. Corey Anderson, who was taking the lead in his title fight against Nemkov in the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, remains at No. 8 after an unintentional headbutt rendered the fight a no-contest.

McKee and "Pitbull" also swapped spots in the featherweight rankings. Freire is now listed as the division's champion and McKee ranks as featherweight's No. 1 contender.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insiders Brian Campbell and Shakiel Mahjouri are members of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (April 19)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull (up two) 18-0 2. AJ McKee (down one) 15-2 3. Vadim Nemkov (down one) 32-5 4. Gegard Mousasi 49-7-2 5. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 6. Ryan Bader 29-7 7. Sergio Pettis 22-5 8. Corey Anderson 16-5 9. Michael Page 20-1 10. Valentin Moldavsky 11-2

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 25-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 12-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Liz Carmouche 16-7 5. Denise Kielholtz 6-3 6. Arlene Blencowe 15-8 7. Cat Zingano 12-4 8. Kana Watanabe 10-1-1 9. Sinead Kavanagh 8-5 10. Leslie Smith 12-9-1

Other notable results