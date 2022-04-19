adam-borics-2.jpg
Patricio Freire is once again the featherweight and pound-for-pound king of Bellator. "Pitbull" reclaimed the distinctions and his Bellator featherweight championship after defeating AJ McKee via unanimous decision at Bellator 277 on Friday, April 15.

Freire moved up two spots in the pound-for-pound rankings, from No. 3 to No. 1. McKee slipped from No. 1 to No. 2. Meanwhile, Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov was nudged from No. 2 to No. 3. Corey Anderson, who was taking the lead in his title fight against Nemkov in the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, remains at No. 8 after an unintentional headbutt rendered the fight a no-contest.

McKee and "Pitbull" also swapped spots in the featherweight rankings. Freire is now listed as the division's champion and McKee ranks as featherweight's No. 1 contender.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insiders Brian Campbell and Shakiel Mahjouri are members of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (April 19)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Patricio Pitbull (up two)

18-0

2. AJ McKee (down one)

15-2

3. Vadim Nemkov (down one)

32-5

4. Gegard Mousasi

49-7-2

5. Yaroslav Amosov

26-0

6. Ryan Bader

29-7

7. Sergio Pettis

22-5

8. Corey Anderson

16-5

9. Michael Page

20-1

10. Valentin Moldavsky

11-2

Women's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Cris Cyborg

25-2

2. Juliana Velasquez

12-0

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

11-1

4. Liz Carmouche

16-7

5. Denise Kielholtz

6-3

6. Arlene Blencowe

15-8

7. Cat Zingano

12-4

8. Kana Watanabe

10-1-1

9. Sinead Kavanagh

8-5

10. Leslie Smith

12-9-1

Other notable results

  • Heavyweight: Linton Vassell moved one spot ahead of legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko following his first-round stoppage of Tim Johnson. Vassell is now ranked No. 3, Emelianenko is No. 4, Steve Mowry moved one spot to No. 5 and Johnson dropped one level to No. 6.