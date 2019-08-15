Conor McGregor shown on video hitting old man at Dublin bar over whiskey argument

On Thursday, video surfaced of a fight at a Dublin bar that featured Conor McGregor hitting an old man.

The incident occurred on April 6 at The Marble Arch Pub after McGregor was lining up shots of his Proper Twelve whiskey for bar patrons. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, McGregor struck the man with a left-handed punch after he refused to take a shot of the whiskey.

According to TMZ, the man refused to drink the whiskey on two occasions before McGregor ended up delivering the punch. It's unclear if there was any animosity from the patron leading up to the incident.

Following the punch, two people pulled McGregor away from the man to avoid any further conflict.

TMZ is also reporting that police in Ireland are still investigating the incident and haven't charged McGregor with any crimes despite there being video evidence.

This isn't the first legal situation that McGregor has been involved in. In 2018, McGregor tossed a dolly through a bus window in Brooklyn when he was attempting to get his hands on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite McGregor seriously injuring multiple fighters that were on the bus, the UFC star eventually saw the criminal charges dropped, though many lawsuits followed.

McGregor was also arrested in March for felony robbery after taking a fan's phone and smashing it on the ground. Criminal charges were dropped two months later when the accuser refused to cooperate with authorities.

McGregor announced his "retirement" from the Octagon back in March in a tweet, but has been rumored for a return to action by the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020. The 31-year old last fought Nurmagomedov in October at UFC 229, which ended in a submission loss in the fourth round and was followed by a brawl between camps when Nurmagomedov jumped the cage to attack McGregor's training partner, Dillon Danis.

McGregor has accumulated a 21-4 record with 18 knockouts during his MMA career.