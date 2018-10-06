UFC 229 PPV price: How much is the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight?

After all the talk, it's time to fight. Conor McGregor is back in the Octagon, Khabib Nurmagomedov is undefeated in the cage, and the two will go at it in the main event of UFC 229 on Saturday night. The Las Vegas showcase is set to not only fill the T-Mobile Arena but unfold as maybe the most anticipated and highly-promoted fight in history of MMA. Whether it's the two fighters' apparent disdain for each other, the mystique of McGregor's return or the Irish contender's boast of potential $50-million earnings, Saturday night's tilt figures to be one for the ages.

UFC 229 is also on track to break records in terms of pay-per-view interest. Both McGregor and Nurmagomedov are guaranteed at least $2 million in salary per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, but they'll also be compensated with a percentage of each PPV purchase for the event. Some estimates have UFC 229 eclipsing 2 million total buys, while McGregor has boldly estimated there will be 3 to 3.5 million buys -- a record that would not only net him tens of millions, but set a new all-time mark in MMA history.

Just how much will it cost, though, to buy the UFC 229 PPV for the McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov fight? We've got all the information right here below.

UFC 229 viewing info, price

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6

Time: 10 p.m. ET | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check provider)

Price: $54.99 -- Standard-Definition | $64.99 -- High-Definition