UFC 229 fight card -- Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: Start time, PPV price, date, schedule

The year in UFC is slowly coming to a close, and as it does, we're getting set for what could go down as the best main event in the promotion's history. Conor McGregor squares off with the undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headliner of the UFC 229 card on Saturday night in Las Vegas as "Notorious" looks to reclaim his title back.

These two men are certainly no fans of one another, making this one of the more personal rivalries the sport has ever seen. All of that bad blood will boil over, though, when the cage door closes and the brawl begins.

Saturday night also sees the return of another competitor that was never defeated for the 155-pound title championship, while also giving the UFC some insurance in case the highly-publicized main event should be put into any jeopardy. Tony Ferguson, who was slated to face Nurmagomedov back in April in Brooklyn before a freak knee injury sidelined him, begins his rise back to the top when he takes on Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of the night.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 229.

UFC 229 fight information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order UFC 229 through your local cable provider

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

