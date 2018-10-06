UFC 229 fight card -- Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: Start time, PPV price, date, schedule
Everything you need to know ahead of the McGregor-Khabib PPV from Las Vegas
The year in UFC is slowly coming to a close, and as it does, we're getting set for what could go down as the best main event in the promotion's history. Conor McGregor squares off with the undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headliner of the UFC 229 card on Saturday night in Las Vegas as "Notorious" looks to reclaim his title back.
These two men are certainly no fans of one another, making this one of the more personal rivalries the sport has ever seen. All of that bad blood will boil over, though, when the cage door closes and the brawl begins.
Saturday night also sees the return of another competitor that was never defeated for the 155-pound title championship, while also giving the UFC some insurance in case the highly-publicized main event should be put into any jeopardy. Tony Ferguson, who was slated to face Nurmagomedov back in April in Brooklyn before a freak knee injury sidelined him, begins his rise back to the top when he takes on Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of the night.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 229.
UFC 229 fight information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order UFC 229 through your local cable provider
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 229 countdown
- Check out the full card for UFC 229
- Purses: How much will McGregor and Khabib make?
- Complete UFC 229 weigh-in results
- Tale of the tape/ net worth of each fighter
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
UFC 229 features
- Conor McGregor is the bad-ass fans crave
- UFC missed a huge opportunity at Thursday's press conference
- Five storylines to watch ahead of the fight
- Timeline of events leading to McGregor vs. Khabib
- Why McGregor is poised to get his title back
- Why Nurmagomedov will retain his title
- How real will the Octagon rust be for McGregor?
- Pettis brothers set to compete on the same card
- Fighters make their picks for McGregor vs. Khabib at UFC 229
UFC 229 betting
-
UFC 229: How much can McGregor earn?
PPV buys will send both fighters' compensation through the roof, too
-
UFC 229 predictions, odds, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking to win on the loaded card in Las Vegas on Saturday...
-
UFC 229 weigh-ins: Conor vs. Khabib set
The showdown for the lightweight championship is on for Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
McGregor vs. Khabib tale of the tape
A closer look at the lightweight championship showdown on Saturday in Las Vegas
-
UFC 229 odds: Khabib favored to retain
Oddsmakers envision the undefeated champion spoiling McGregor's return
-
McGregor the bad-ass fighter fans crave
Despite his actions that resulted in an arrest, McGregor deserves praise for taking on his...