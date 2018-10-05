UFC 229 weigh-in results: McGregor vs. Khabib main event official as both fighters make weight

LAS VEGAS -- The wait for UFC 229 is finally over. Thankfully, however, none of the weight was. Saturday's lightweight title main event -- a grudge match between unbeaten champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former titleholder Conor McGregor -- is a go for T-Mobile Arena after both successfully came in at or under the 155-pound limit.

Nurmagomedov (26-0) continued his streak of punctuality over fight week by arriving ahead of time for the 9 a.m. PT weigh-in start at the Park MGM hotel, and was the first on the scale. The native of Russia came in at 155 pounds and squashed fears of a difficult weight cut by looking strong and not too drawn out in getting there.

Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in first and makes the 155-pound limit. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/sxLPfKGuCv — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) October 5, 2018

McGregor (21-3), who was noticeably late to his public workout and Thursday's final press conference, took to the scale shortly after 10 a.m. PT and came in at 154.5 pounds. The brash Irish star, who returns from a nearly two-year layoff, let out a huge scream as he flexed his muscles in anticipation.

Also of note is that former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, who had his title stripped after a serious knee injury forced him out of a fight against Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in April, weighed in at 155 pounds for his co-main event against former champion Anthony Pettis. Should either of the main event fighters pull out ahead of Saturday, Ferguson has been named the replacement by UFC president Dana White.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Complete UFC 229 weigh-in results