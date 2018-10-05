UFC 229 weigh-in results: McGregor vs. Khabib main event official as both fighters make weight
The showdown for the lightweight championship is on for Saturday night in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The wait for UFC 229 is finally over. Thankfully, however, none of the weight was. Saturday's lightweight title main event -- a grudge match between unbeaten champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former titleholder Conor McGregor -- is a go for T-Mobile Arena after both successfully came in at or under the 155-pound limit.
Nurmagomedov (26-0) continued his streak of punctuality over fight week by arriving ahead of time for the 9 a.m. PT weigh-in start at the Park MGM hotel, and was the first on the scale. The native of Russia came in at 155 pounds and squashed fears of a difficult weight cut by looking strong and not too drawn out in getting there.
McGregor (21-3), who was noticeably late to his public workout and Thursday's final press conference, took to the scale shortly after 10 a.m. PT and came in at 154.5 pounds. The brash Irish star, who returns from a nearly two-year layoff, let out a huge scream as he flexed his muscles in anticipation.
Also of note is that former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, who had his title stripped after a serious knee injury forced him out of a fight against Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in April, weighed in at 155 pounds for his co-main event against former champion Anthony Pettis. Should either of the main event fighters pull out ahead of Saturday, Ferguson has been named the replacement by UFC president Dana White.
Complete UFC 229 weigh-in results
- Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Conor McGregor (154.5) -- Lightweight title
- Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Anthony Pettis (156) -- Lightweight
- Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Dominick Reyes (204.5) -- Light heavyweight
- Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (251) -- Heavyweight
- Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Felice Herrig (115.5) -- Women's strawweight
- Sergio Pettis (125) vs. Jussier Formiga (125.5) -- Flyweight
- Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Jalin Turner (169.5) -- Welterweight
- Aspen Ladd (134.5) vs. Tonya Evinger (136) -- Women's bantamweight
- Scott Holtzman (155.5) vs. Alan Patrick (155.5) -- Lightweight
- Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5) -- Women's bantamweight
- Gray Maynard (156) vs. Nik Lentz (156) -- Lightweight
- Ryan LaFlare (171) vs. Tony Martin (171) -- Welterweight
