Saturday night at UFC 251, the UFC added another chapter into the history book as it marked the debut of Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight card -- the first of four set to take place on Fight Island in the month of July -- was loaded with three championship bouts, making it one of the most anticipated fight slates of the year.

In those championship bouts, two men retained their titles while a new undisputed bantamweight champion was crowned on the heels of Henry Cejudo's abrupt retirement in May. Elsewhere on the UFC 251 main card, Rose Namajunas stepped right back up as a threat at women's strawweight by avenging her loss to Jessica Andrade while Amanda Ribas likely sent Paige VanZant packing from the UFC in unceremonious action.

It was an amazing week on Fight Island, and CBS Sports was with you every step of the away. Relive everything that went down this week in the lead up to the fight card, as well as the fight card itself, with our completed guide below.

UFC 251 fight card results

UFC 251 countdown