UFC 259, which took place on Saturday night from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, was one of the most anticipated fight cards the promotion has bestowed upon fans in recent memory. In addition to an undercard that had hardcore MMA followers buzzing, the event was highlighted by three championship fights headlining on the marquee.

In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya dared to be great and moved up to light heavyweight to challenge 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz, though the "Last Stylebender" ended up falling just short in joining the history books by becoming the fifth simultaneous double champion in UFC history. In the co-main event, someone who currently resides in that simultaneous champ-champ club, Amanda Nunes, retained her featherweight title in a very Amanda Nunes fashion. The trending topic of the night, however, was the manner in which Aljamain Sterling rose to the top of the bantamweight mountain in the third championship tilt of the evening.

Below you can find the complete fight card results from Saturday night's action. You will also find our complete coverage for UFC 259 with features, gambling advice and the latest news from Las Vegas.

