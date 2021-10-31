UFC 267 is in the books and two fighters have gold wrapped around the waist. The event, taking place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, delivered with high-level action and some dramatic theater throughout.

Glover Teixeira, the 42-year-old light heavyweight, managed to wrangle the 205-pound title from Jan Blachowicz with a dominant performance in the main event. Teixeira, who fought for the title only once before in 2014, used his incredible grappling game to take apart the champion before landing a massive strike in Round 2 to set up the submission victory.

Now, it appears the veteran will meet top contender Jiri Prohcazka next after the challenger was cageside for the event.

Plus, Petr Yan is once again golden after a masterful performance against Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event. Yan took a unanimous decision from his opponent to earn the interim bantamweight title as full champ Aljamain Sterling continues to recover from neck surgery.

Plus, Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev reminded why they could have next in the lightweight and welterweight divisions, respectively, with dominant outings on the undercard. Makhachev scored a first-round submission via kimura over Dan Hooker to run his winning streak to nine. Chimaev, meanwhile, dominated Li Jingliang for a first-round sub of his own as he has absorbed just one significant strike through his first four appearances in the Octagon.

CBS Sports was with you throughout the week in Abu Dhabi with the latest news and updates surrounding this fight card. Thanks for following along all week and we'll see you at UFC 268.

UFC 267 fight card, results

Glover Teixeira def. Jan Blachowicz (c) via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Petr Yan (ic) def. Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Islam Makhachev def. Dan Hooker via first-round submission (kimura)

Alexander Volkov def. Marcin Tybura via decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Li Jingliang via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Magomed Ankalaev def. Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Amanda Ribas def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Zubaira Tukhugov def. Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Albert Duraev def. Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos def. Benoit Saint-Denis via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Shamil Gamzatov via first-round TKO (punches)

Lerone Murphy def. Makwan Amirkhani via second-round knockout (knee)

Andre Petroski def. Yaozong Hu via third-round submission (arm-triangle choke)

Tagir Ulanbekhov def. Allan Nascimento via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

