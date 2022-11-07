The UFC Octagon is heading back to the Big Apple. The promotion returns to the iconic Madison Square Garden for UFC 281 in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 12. The card is a continuation of the strong finish to the 2022 calendar the UFC has put together, with two championship bouts headlining the event and many top UFC stars spread across the card.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight championship against Alex Pereira. The fight is something of a grudge match after Pereira twice defeated Adesanya in kickboxing, including a brutal knockout win in a 2017 bout. Adesanya will be making the sixth defense of his title.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Carla Esparza is set to defend the women's strawweight title in the co-main event. Esparza will defend the belt against former champion Weili Zhang. This is the second world title reign for Esparza after she won the belt with a May split decision over Rose Namajunas.

Plus, the undercard sees the latest epic lightweight fight commence when former title challengers Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler link up. Poirier is coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the strap in 2021 after also suffering the same fate against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019. Boxed around those pair of defeats, however, is a nine-fight unbeaten run. Chandler, meanwhile, has made a splash since joining the promotion. He's coming off an epic front-kick knockout of Tony Ferguson in May.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Stay tuned to this page for any new or updates surrounding the event.

UFC 281 fight card

Israel Adesanya (c) -190 vs. Alex Pereira +160, middleweight championship

Weili Zhang -360 vs. Carla Esparza (c) +280, women's strawweight championship

Dustin Poirier -175 vs. Michael Chandler +150, lightweight

Chris Gutierrez -220 vs. Frankie Edgar +170, bantamweight



Dan Hooker -160 vs. Claudio Puelles +135, lightweight

Renato Moicano -125 vs. Brad Riddell +105, lightweight



Dominick Reyes -230 vs. Ryan Spann +190, light heavyweight



Erin Blanchfield -400 vs. Molly McCann +310, women's flyweight



Andre Petroski -210 vs. Wellington Turman +175, middleweight



Karolina Kowalkiewicz -115 vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez -105, women's strawweight



Choi Seung-woo -160 vs. Michael Trizano +135, featherweight



Matt Frevola -115 vs. Ottman Azaitar -105, lightweight



Montel Jackson -210 vs. Julio Arce +175, bantamweight



Carlos Ulberg -125 vs. Nicolae Negumereanu +105, light heavyweight



UFC 281 info