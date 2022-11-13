The hype for Erin Blanchfield will likely hit another level after the 23-year-old ripped through fan-favorite Molly McCann on the UFC 281 prelims. Blanchfield dominated nearly every second of the fight before forcing McCann to submit to a kimura in the first round in front of a stunned Madison Square Garden crowd..

McCann's powerful strikes never truly came into play, with Blanchfield landing a few crisp shots of her own before driving through a takedown. Once the fight hit the canvas, Blanchfield never looked back, using her superior grappling to leave McCann in the dust.

Blanchfield locked McCann's arms down in a crucifix and dropped heavy punches and elbows before locking in a deep kimura. McCann managed to gut through the torque on her arm to survive the first submission attempt. After McCann got her arm free, Blanchfield re-secured the crucifix and landed more powerful strikes.

Blanchfield returned to the kimura a second time, twisting McCann's arm until the Brit was forced to tap out at the 3:37 mark of Round 1.

With the win, Blanchfield improves to 10-1 in her career and 4-0 inside the UFC Octagon. McCann had a three-fight winning streak snapped by the defeat and her UFC record fell to 6-4.

