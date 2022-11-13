Matt Frevola stamped arguably the most memorable moment of his MMA career on Saturday night. Frevola knocked out Ottman Azaitar at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, generating a roar from Frevola's fellow New York City faithful.

Frevola had a bone to pick with Azaitar dating back several years. Frevola had to back up a lot of trash talk and boy did he ever. it was a funky start to the fight with Frevola whiffing on multiple head kicks and spinning back kicks. Both fighters found their range after a minute, but the fight would not last much longer. Azaitar pressured Frevola to the fence but squared up his body. Frevola capitalized, unleashing a flurry of rights and lefts. A right hook caught Azaitar clean at the midway point of Round 1 and a followup left hook put him out. Azaitar fell backwards while turning, landing hard on the right side of his face.

Frevola was glowing during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, even leading the crowd in a brief "Steamrolla" chant. Frevola thanked his coach Ray Longo and his team before issuing a challenge to Paddy Pimblett in London.

Frevola improved to 10-3-1 professionally and now has consecutive wins in the UFC. Azaitar returned to the promotion for the first time in two years and was handed his first career loss, dropping to 13-1.