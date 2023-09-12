Islam Makhachev dominated Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to capture the UFC lightweight championship. Oliveira is steadfast that he does not recognize the Oliveira who entered the cage that night in Abu Dhabi. The former champion can validate those claims by avenging his loss to Makhachev inside the Etihad Arena, the site of their first fight, at UFC 294 on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Oliveira returned to form with a shocking Round 1 knockout of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 in a fight most felt would be competitive. Makhachev quickly established his lightweight legacy with a competitive but clear decision win against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 headlines UFC 294 with BMF champion Justin Gaethje likely awaiting the winner.

UFC 294's co-main event is intriguing. Khamzat Chimaev has been a marvel to watch. Excluding a brawl against welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns, Chimaev has absorbed only one strike in five fights. Chimaev was on the cusp of a welterweight title shot, but his UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz was canceled after Chimaev severely missed weight. Chimaev returns to middleweight against KO artist Paulo Costa, another former title challenger. Costa bounced back from the first two losses of his career with a bonus-worthy victory over Luke Rockhold. Costa looks to usurp Chimaev's hype to build his own case for a title shot against new titleholder Sean Strickland.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 294 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 294 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev -340 vs. Charles Oliveira +265, lightweight championship



Khamzat Chimaev -360 vs. Paulo Costa +280, middleweights



Ikram Aliskerov -120 vs. Nassourdine Imavov +100, middleweights

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker, light heavyweights

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Tim Elliott, flyweights



UFC 294 info