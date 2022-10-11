UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has repeatedly demanded a chance to achieve double-champ status. If Lady Luck shines favorably upon him, it might just happen at UFC 280 on Saturday, Oct. 22. The pay-per-view event is headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight championship, and Volkanovski announced on Monday that he will serve as backup for the main event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Should Oliveira or Makhachev miss weight on fight week or pull out in advance of the card, Volkanovski will step in. That means the reigning UFC featherweight champion will go through a fight camp and weigh in with no guarantee that he will fight at UFC 280.
"We're locked in as the backup fighter," Volkanovski said in a video posted to social media. "I've been calling for it, I said I wanted it. I just had to make sure the hand was all good. We're all good, got the clearance to fight.
It’s Official, I’m the back up fighter for the Light Weight title!— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 10, 2022
See you all in Abu Dhabi 👊 #UFC280https://t.co/KkRCv1N04Y
"The UFC's on board, everyone's on board so I'll be at UFC 280 to make weight and looking forward to it."
Volkanovski also suggested that he is next in line for the UFC lightweight title even if he does not compete at UFC 280.
"Let's see what happens," Volkanovski said. "If someone doesn't make it, I'm there to save the day. If not, at least I'm locked in as the next guy to fight for that lightweight title and that's that."
