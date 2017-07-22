UFC on Fox 25 results: Former Alabama LB Eryk Anders scores TKO win in debut fight
The middleweight did some damage against veteran Rafael Natal in his first UFC bout
Eryk Anders could be a menace in the future. The former University of Alabama linebacker turned MMA fighter made a pretty big statement on Saturday night in Long Island. Making his UFC debut on UFC on Fox Long Island, Anders hunted down veteran Rafael Natal with a beautiful headkick followed by an incredible combination to floor the veteran in the first round.
Anders wasn't even supposed to be in this fight, taking it on short notice after Alessio di Chirico was forced to withdraw because of a neck injury nine days before the bout. Anders fought last month for Legacy Fighting Alliance, earning the middleweight title there.
Anders is now 8-0 as a pro in MMA and appears to have made the right decision in giving up football in favor of fighting. Natal is now 21-8 with three consecutive losses and two straight first-round knockouts.
