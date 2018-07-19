2018 NBA free agency rumors, trades, updates: Celtics to re-sign Marcus Smart; Spurs ship Kawhi Leonard to Raptors

The NBA offseason took a wild turn on Wednesday, as Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors in a multiplayer deal centered around Leonard and DeMar DeRozan. It was just the latest in a number of big moves this offseason. So far we've seen LeBron James go to the Lakers, Paul George stay with the Thunder and DeMarcus Cousins join up with the Warriors. Aside from the Leonard trade, however, the offseason is definitely slowing down a bit.

But even while dozens of new deals have been inked, there are still plenty of players left unsigned, including Clint Capela and Marcus Smart -- both of whom are among the top 15 in our free agency rankings. Plus, Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder are also set to part ways, which could result in Anthony becoming a free agent

To keep all the rumors surrounding free agency straight, we'll continue to update this post with all the latest on reported deals, trades and negotiations.

Thursday, July 19

Celtics bringing back Smart

The standoff between the Celtics and Marcus Smart could be coming to an end soon. According to Shams Charania report, Smart and Boston agreed to a four-year, $52M deal.

Wednesday, July 18

Kings looking to add Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica was supposed to be heading to Philadelphia after agreeing to a one-year deal with the club, but pulled out of the deal with plans to reportedly return to Europe. However, he has now reversed course yet again, and is reportedly in talks to sign with the Kings.

Celtics, Smart progressing on deal

The Celtics are reportedly in talks to keep Marcus Smart in town. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Danny Ainge and Smart's agent are "seriously engaged" on a new four-year deal. Full story

Spurs trade Kawhi to Raptors for DeRozan

The Kawhi Leonard era in San Antonio is over. The Spurs have traded Leonard to the Raptors in a multi-player deal including DeMar DeRozan. Full story

Tuesday, July 17

Nets reach deal with Treveon Graham

The Nets have agreed to a two-year deal with 6-5 wing Treveon Graham, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. The first season of the contract will reportedly be completely guaranteed.

Raptors, Brown nearing deal

Guard Lorenzo Brown and the Raptors are finalizing a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. Brown was the G League MVP last season for Raptors 905.

Bjelica to return to Europe

European free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica, who recently agreed to a one-year deal to join the 76ers, reportedly informed the team Monday that he will stay overseas rather than joining Philly this season according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bjelica was the No. 35 overall pick in 2010.

Okafor works out for four teams

Free agent big man Jahlil Okafor, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, is drawing interest in the market for his services. According to Sporting News, Okafor worked out for four teams last week in Las Vegas and "remains hopeful" he will come to an agreement with a team ahead of fall training camp. Okafor played for the Brooklyn Nets, but Sporting News reports he won't be back with the team in 2018.

Monday, July 16

Spurs, Cunningham agree to deal

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a one-year deal with forward Dante Cunningham, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The nine-year vet played for the Pelicans and Nets last season.

Sunday, July 15

Report: Pistons pick up Bullock team option

The Pistons have picked up the option on Reggie Bullock and will be keeping him for another season, reports The Detroit News. Bullock is coming off a solid year for Detroit where he started 52 games.

Report: Delaney could head overseas

Malcolm Delaney could be heading overseas if he doesn't find a suitable offer in the NBA. According to Eurohoops.net, Anadolou Efe is reportedly offering Delaney a one-year $2.2 million deal. Delaney has spent the last two seasons in Atlanta.

Saturday, July 14

Report: Napier agrees to deal with Nets

The Nets and guard Shabazz Napier have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal that will bring Napier to Brooklyn, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Napier is coming off what is generally considered his best year as a pro.

Report: Frye returning to Cleveland

Channing Frye is returning to Cleveland. Frye had a role in the Cavaliers 2016 championship, but was traded to Los Angeles last season. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Frye and the Cavs have agreed to a deal that will once again make Frye a member of the Cavaliers.

Bulls sign Jabari Parker

The Bulls have been rumored to be after Jabari Parker for a while now. Well, they finally got their man as Parker has signed with Chicago on a reported two-year deal worth $40M. Full story

Yogi Ferrell close to deal with Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks have rescinded the qualifying offer to Yogi Ferrell, but according to Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News, that is just so they can offer him a multi-year deal.

Friday, July 13

Jabari Parker nearing deal with Bulls

Restricted free agent Jabari Parker reportedly wants to play for his hometown Chicago Bulls, and it's looking like that could be a real possibility. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski, the Bulls are nearing a deal with the restricted free agent, which the Bucks are not expected to match. Full story

Report: Rockets 'front-runners' to get Melo

The Houston Rockets' interest in Carmelo Anthony dates back far beyond just these few weeks of free agency. And now, it appears they may get their man. Shams Charania reported the Rockets are "strong front-runners" to sign Anthony once he leaves the Thunder. Full story

Thursday, July 12

Report: IT heading to Denver

Isaiah Thomas has reportedly found a home. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will join the Nuggets on a one-year deal.

Report: Ellington to stay with Heat

Sharpshooting swingman Wayne Ellington will reportedly stay with the Miami Heat. ESPN's Chris Haynes reported that the veteran will sign a one-year, $6.2M deal.

Report: Bulls rescind offer to Nwaba

David Nwaba will now be an unrestricted free agent. Shams Charania reported on Thursday evening that the Bulls had rescinded their qualifying offer.

Rockets looking at Nick Young

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston, the Rockets are one of at least six teams interested in the services of Nick "Swaggy P" Young. Young played an important role during the Warriors' most recent NBA title run.

Smart is 'top priority' for Celtics

The Celtics and restricted free agent guard Marcus Smart have been locked in a stalemate during his restricted free agency. But according to Celtics GM and team president Danny Ainge, Smart remains the team's "top priority." Full story

Wednesday, July 11

Houston picks up James Ennis

The Rockets have a couple of holes to fill at the small forward position after losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute to free agency. It appears they've found a replacement, as Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports that Houston will sign free agent James Ennis to a two-year deal.

Report: Knicks mulling Porzingis extension

The Knicks could potentially extend Kristaps Porzingis this summer. They have until October to do so, but New York appears hesitant to give up the $10 million in cap space it would cost them for the summer of 2019. Scott Perry talked to Marc Berman of The New York Post about his plans for the Knicks future.

Report: Towns, Wolves discussing max extension

The Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns are reportedly in discussions for a max contract extension. Towns is an important piece to the Wolves future and someone that they'll want to lock in for a long time. Full story

Report: Teodosic staying with Clippers

Milos Teodosic is reportedly staying with the Clippers. There was an expectation when he opted in to his contract that the Los Angeles would later waive him, but that does not appear to be the case.

Tuesday, July 10

Warriors to sign Curry's future brother-in-law

The Warriors are keeping it in the family, reportedly agreeing to a two-way deal with guard Damion Lee, who also happens to be Stephen Curry's future brother in law. Lee averaged 10.7 points in 15 games for the Hawks last season.

Spurs re-sign Davis Bertans

The Spurs let Kyle Anderson walk, but they've elected to hang onto another restricted free agent forward. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, San Antonio and Davis Bertans have agreed on a two-year, $14.5 million deal.

Heat having trouble trading Whiteside, Johnson

The Miami Heat are trying to trade the unfavorable contracts of Hassan Whiteside and Tyler Johnson, but so far they haven't had any luck, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Dion Waiters' name has also been raised in trade talks, according to the report.

Report: OKC lets Melo meet with Rockets, Heat

Carmelo Anthony could be on the move. A separation between him and the Thunder feels inevitable at this point, but Oklahoma City is reportedly trying to accomplish that split with a trade. Before that happens, the team has allowed Melo to meet with both the Rockets and Heat -- two teams reportedly interested in the veteran. Full story

76ers think they had a real chance at LeBron

Was LeBron James interested in the 76ers? He gave Philadelphia a meeting and the Sixers say that it had to do with how seriously he considered them. Full story

Report: Capela wants new $100M deal

The Rockets and Clint Capela are in contract negotiations, and the big man is reportedly asking for way more than Houston has initially offered. Capela is asking for a contract somewhere in the $100 million range. Full story

Report: Spurs and Forbes reach agreement

The Spurs are bringing back everybody they reasonably can so far in free agency. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Bryn Forbes and the Spurs are reaching an agreement to bring Forbes back to San Antonio for another season.



