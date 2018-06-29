2018 NBA free agency rumors, trades, updates: Lakers, Celtics talk Kawhi Leonard; Pacers after Aaron Gordon?
NBA free agency doesn't officially start until Sunday, but the rumor mill is already swirling violently. With huge stars like LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard involved, this promises to be one of the most exciting offseasons we've seen in a long time.
Thursday, June 28
The Spurs reportedly aren't interested in taking back Lonzo Ball from the Lakers in any potential Kawhi Leonard deal, according to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post. The Lakers are reportedly trying to sweeten the pot by acquiring a draft pick from the Nuggets, which they would use in the Leonard trade. Full story (8:25 p.m. ET)
76ers putting together package for Kawhi
The 76ers are reportedly thinking about making a run at Kawhi Leonard, and are contemplating a package involving Robert Covington, Dario Saric and a first-round pick. Full story (5:28 p.m. ET)
Lakers willing to include Ingram in Kawhi deal
As the Lakers continue to pursue a trade for Kawhi Leonard, they're reportedly willing to offer former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram and a first-round pick to get the deal done. Full story (3:30 p.m. ET)
Kings considering run at LaVine
The Kings have plenty of cap room, and K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports that they may use it to go after Bulls restricted free agent guard Zach LaVine. LaVine was part of the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota, but was limited last season after recovering from an ACL injury. (1:24 p.m. ET)
Enes Kanter leaning toward opting in
According to ESPN's Ian Begley, Knicks big man Enes Kanter is reportedly leaning heavily toward opting into his $18.6 million option for next season. (12:37 p.m. ET)
The Spurs are reportedly ready to trade Kawhi Leonard, and have reportedly engaged in talks with both the Lakers and Celtics about packages involving young players and picks. Full story (12:08 p.m. ET)
Pacers could go after Aaron Gordon
The Pacers have more than $20 million in salary cap space this offseason, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski they may use it on an offer sheet for Orlando Magic restricted free agent Aaron Gordon. (11:20 a.m. ET)
-
