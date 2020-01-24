2020 NBA All-Star Game starters: Tacko Fall among most unbelievable names to receive votes from fellow players

A while back the NBA decided that in order to get a more accurate representation of deserving players in the All-Star Game, they should weaken the power of the fan vote, and allow both media and players to submit votes to determine starters. Now it's the players whose power should perhaps be weakened, as it has be come an annual tradition to point and laugh at the absurd names that players pencil in for the All-Star Game.

This year is no different, as the 2020 NBA All-Star starters were announced on Thursday, with LeBron James and Giannis Antekounmpo being named captains by virtue of earning the most votes. The starters themselves were more than worthy, with the only slight controversy coming with the selection of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, but when we dig deep into the vote we see that the players are being just as ridiculous as they have been in previous years.

For example, Kevin Durant -- who has played exactly zero games this season after signing with the Brooklyn Nets this summer -- received five votes. Yep, that's what we're dealing with. Here's a selection of some of the most surprising names to receive votes from fellow players and/or themselves.

Injured/inactive players receiving votes:

Players receiving multiple votes:

Players receiving one vote (aka players who definitely voted for themselves):

The All-Star Game has been much improved over the last couple of seasons thanks to the new captain-style team selection, so it's probably not time to voice too much concern. But sooner or later, if the players don't start taking this seriously, it's going to become an issue.