2020 NBA All-Star Game starters: Tacko Fall among most unbelievable names to receive votes from fellow players
Once again, the players don't seem to be taking their All-Star voting duties seriously
A while back the NBA decided that in order to get a more accurate representation of deserving players in the All-Star Game, they should weaken the power of the fan vote, and allow both media and players to submit votes to determine starters. Now it's the players whose power should perhaps be weakened, as it has be come an annual tradition to point and laugh at the absurd names that players pencil in for the All-Star Game.
This year is no different, as the 2020 NBA All-Star starters were announced on Thursday, with LeBron James and Giannis Antekounmpo being named captains by virtue of earning the most votes. The starters themselves were more than worthy, with the only slight controversy coming with the selection of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, but when we dig deep into the vote we see that the players are being just as ridiculous as they have been in previous years.
For example, Kevin Durant -- who has played exactly zero games this season after signing with the Brooklyn Nets this summer -- received five votes. Yep, that's what we're dealing with. Here's a selection of some of the most surprising names to receive votes from fellow players and/or themselves.
Injured/inactive players receiving votes:
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (7) -- four games played
- Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (5) -- zero games played
- Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers (2) -- zero games played
- John Wall, Washington Wizards (2) -- zero games played
- Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (2) -- one game played (after voting closed)
- Bol Bol, Denver Nuggets (1) -- zero games played
- Andre Roberson, Oklahoma City Thunder (1) -- zero games played
- Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat (1) -- two games played
Players receiving multiple votes:
- Tacko Fall, Boston Celtics (7)
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (6) -- maybe they thought it was Giannis?
- Kostas Antetokounmpo, Los Angeles Lakers (6) -- at least they were equal ...
- Khem Birch, Orlando Magic (4)
- JJ Barea, Dallas Mavericks (3)
- Jarrell Brantley, Utah Jazz (3)
- Boban Marjanovic, Dallas Mavericks (2)
- Jared Dudley, Los Angeles Lakers (2)
- Grant Williams, Boston Celtics (2)
- Sekou Doumbouya, Detroit Pistons (2)
- Cristiano Felicio, Chicago Bulls (2)
- Nicolas Claxton, Brooklyn Nets (2)
- Isaac Bonga, Washington Wizards (2)
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Brooklyn Nets (2)
- Jordan Bone, Detroit Pistons (2)
- Georges Niang, Utah Jazz (2)
- Tony Bradley, Utah Jazz (2)
- Bruno Caboclo, Memphis Grizzlies (2)
- Chimezie Metu, San Antonio Spurs (2)
- Ryan Broekhoff, Dallas Mavericks (2)
- Grayson Allen, Memphis Grizzlies (2)
- Miye Oni, Utah Jazz (2)
Players receiving one vote (aka players who definitely voted for themselves):
- Ryan Arcidiacono, Chicago Bulls
- Kadeem Allen, New York Knicks
- Marial Shayok, Philadelphia 76ers
- Shake Milton, Philadelphia 76ers
- Kobi Simmons, Charlotte Hornets
- Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Deonte Burton, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Justin Wright-Foreman, Utah Jazz
- Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers
- Jared Harper, Phoenix Suns
- PJ Dozier, Denver Nuggets
- Jordan McLaughlin, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks
- Christian Wood, Detroit Pistons
- Norvel Pelle, Philadelphis 76ers
- Jonah Bolden, Philadelphia 76ers
- TJ Leaf, Indiana Pacers
- KZ Okpala, Miami Heat
- Amile Jefferson, Orlando Magic
- Alen Smailagic, Golden State Warriors
- Jordan Bell, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Juwan Morgan, Utah Jazz
- Jarred Vanderbilt, Denver Nuggets
- Drew Eubanks, San Antonio Spurs
- Johnathan Motley, Los Angeles Clippers
- Zylan Cheatham, New Orleans Pelicans
The All-Star Game has been much improved over the last couple of seasons thanks to the new captain-style team selection, so it's probably not time to voice too much concern. But sooner or later, if the players don't start taking this seriously, it's going to become an issue.
