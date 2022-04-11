jokic-mvp-g.jpg
Getty Images

The 2021-22 NBA regular season has finally come to a close. While most of the attention will turn to postseason play, there's still some awards to be handed out. Just as there is going to be endless debate over Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for first-team All-NBA (at least for those who choose not to put two centers on their first team), the Twitter battles over this year's MVP race might never end. 

This could very well end up as the closest vote ever. You can't go wrong with tabbing Jokic, Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo as your MVP. I'm taking Jokic. As you'll see below, so do most of my CBS colleagues. 

In addition to MVP, we voted on Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year. Read 'em and weep (and go easy on our mentions). 

Most Valuable Player


FirstSecondThirdFourthFifth
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Nikola Jokic DEN C
headshot-image
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
headshot-image
Joel Embiid PHI C
headshot-image
Devin Booker PHO SG
headshot-image
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Nikola Jokic DEN C
headshot-image
Joel Embiid PHI C
headshot-image
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
headshot-image
Luka Doncic DAL PG
headshot-image
Jayson Tatum BOS SF
James Herbert
headshot-image
Nikola Jokic DEN C
headshot-image
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
headshot-image
Joel Embiid PHI C
headshot-image
Stephen Curry GS PG
headshot-image
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Nikola Jokic DEN C
headshot-image
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
headshot-image
Joel Embiid PHI C
headshot-image
Devin Booker PHO SG
headshot-image
Jayson Tatum BOS SF
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
Nikola Jokic DEN C
headshot-image
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
headshot-image
Joel Embiid PHI C
headshot-image
Devin Booker PHO SG
headshot-image
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Jasmyn Wimbish
headshot-image
Nikola Jokic DEN C
headshot-image
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
headshot-image
Joel Embiid PHI C
headshot-image
Devin Booker PHO SG
headshot-image
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Sam Quinn
headshot-image
Nikola Jokic DEN C
headshot-image
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
headshot-image
Joel Embiid PHI C
headshot-image
Luka Doncic DAL PG
headshot-image
Devin Booker PHO SG
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Joel Embiid PHI C
headshot-image
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
headshot-image
Nikola Jokic DEN C
headshot-image
Luka Doncic DAL PG
headshot-image
Jayson Tatum BOS SF

Rookie of the Year


FirstSecondThird
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Evan Mobley CLE PF
headshot-image
Scottie Barnes TOR PF
headshot-image
Cade Cunningham DET SG
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Evan Mobley CLE PF
headshot-image
Scottie Barnes TOR PF
headshot-image
Cade Cunningham DET SG
James Herbert
headshot-image
Scottie Barnes TOR PF
headshot-image
Evan Mobley CLE PF
headshot-image
Cade Cunningham DET SG
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Evan Mobley CLE PF
headshot-image
Scottie Barnes TOR PF
headshot-image
Cade Cunningham DET SG
Colin-Ward Henninger
headshot-image
Evan Mobley CLE PF
headshot-image
Scottie Barnes TOR PF
headshot-image
Cade Cunningham DET SG
Jasmyn Wimbish
headshot-image
Scottie Barnes TOR PF
headshot-image
Evan Mobley CLE PF
headshot-image
Cade Cunningham DET SG
Sam Quinn
headshot-image
Evan Mobley CLE PF
headshot-image
Scottie Barnes TOR PF
headshot-image
Cade Cunningham DET SG
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Evan Mobley CLE PF
headshot-image
Scottie Barnes TOR PF
headshot-image
Cade Cunningham DET SG

Defensive Player of the Year  


FirstSecondThird
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Marcus Smart BOS PG
headshot-image
Bam Adebayo MIA C
headshot-image
Mikal Bridges PHO SF
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Marcus Smart BOS PG
headshot-image
Bam Adebayo MIA C
headshot-image
Draymond Green GS PF
James Herbert
headshot-image
Bam Adebayo MIA C
headshot-image
Marcus Smart BOS PG
headshot-image
Draymond Green GS PF
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Marcus Smart BOS PG
headshot-image
Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM PF
headshot-image
Robert Williams III BOS C
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
Marcus Smart BOS PG
headshot-image
Bam Adebayo MIA C
headshot-image
Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM PF
Jasmyn Wimbish
headshot-image
Marcus Smart BOS PG
headshot-image
Bam Adebayo MIA C
headshot-image
Mikal Bridges PHO SF
Sam Quinn
headshot-image
Rudy Gobert UTA C
headshot-image
Robert Williams III BOS C
headshot-image
Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM PF
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Marcus Smart BOS PG
headshot-image
Mikal Bridges PHO SF
headshot-image
Bam Adebayo MIA C

Sixth Man of the Year 


FirstSecondThird
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Tyler Herro MIA PG
headshot-image
Kevin Love CLE PF
headshot-image
Kelly Oubre Jr. CHA SG
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Tyler Herro MIA PG
headshot-image
Cameron Johnson PHO SF
headshot-image
Kevin Love CLE PF
James Herbert
headshot-image
Tyler Herro MIA PG
headshot-image
Cameron Johnson PHO SF
headshot-image
Kevin Love CLE PF
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Tyler Herro MIA PG
headshot-image
Kevin Love CLE PF
headshot-image
De'Anthony Melton MEM SG
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
Tyler Herro MIA PG
headshot-image
Cameron Johnson PHO SF
headshot-image
De'Anthony Melton MEM SG
Jasmyn Wimbish
headshot-image
Tyler Herro MIA PG
headshot-image
Cameron Johnson PHO SF
headshot-image
Jordan Clarkson UTA PG
Sam Quinn
headshot-image
Tyler Herro MIA PG
headshot-image
Cameron Johnson PHO SF
headshot-image
Kevin Love CLE PF
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Tyler Herro MIA PG
headshot-image
Cameron Johnson PHO SF
headshot-image
Kevin Love CLE PF

Most Improved Player  


FirstSecondThird
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Ja Morant MEM PG
headshot-image
Darius Garland CLE PG
headshot-image
Miles Bridges CHA PF
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jordan Poole GS SG
headshot-image
Desmond Bane MEM SG
headshot-image
Anfernee Simons POR SG
James Herbert
headshot-image
Ja Morant MEM PG
headshot-image
Dejounte Murray SA PG
headshot-image
Desmond Bane MEM SG
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Darius Garland CLE PG
headshot-image
Dejounte Murray SA PG
headshot-image
Miles Bridges CHA PF
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
Jordan Poole GS SG
headshot-image
Darius Garland CLE PG
headshot-image
Anfernee Simons POR SG
Jasmyn Wimbish
headshot-image
Darius Garland CLE PG
headshot-image
Dejounte Murray SA PG
headshot-image
Ja Morant MEM PG
Sam Quinn
headshot-image
Darius Garland CLE PG
headshot-image
Anfernee Simons POR SG
headshot-image
Dejounte Murray SA PG
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Darius Garland CLE PG
headshot-image
Miles Bridges CHA PF
headshot-image
Tyrese Maxey PHI PG

Coach of the Year


FirstSecondThird

Bill Reiter

Taylor Jenkins (MEM)

Monty Williams (PHO)

Erik Spoelstra (MIA)

Brad Botkin

Monty Williams (PHO)  

Taylor Jenkins (MEM)  

Erik Spoelstra (MIA)

James Herbert

Monty Williams (PHO)  

Taylor Jenkins (MEM)  

Erik Spoelstra (MIA)  

Sam Quinn

Monty Williams (PHO)  

Taylor Jenkins (MEM)  

Ty Lue (LAC)

Colin Ward-Henninger

Monty Williams (PHO)

Taylor Jenkins (MEM)

Erik Spoelstra (MIA)

Jasmyn Wimbish

Monty Williams (PHO)  

Taylor Jenkins (MEM)  

J.B. Bickerstaff (CLE)

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Monty Williams (PHO)  

Taylor Jenkins (MEM)  

Ime Udoka (BOS)  

Jack Maloney

Monty Williams (PHO)

Ime Udoka (BOS)

Taylor Jenkins (MEM)

Executive of the Year


FirstSecondThird

Bill Reiter

Arturas Karnisovas (CHI)

Zachary Kleiman (MEM)

Pat Riley (MIA)

Brad Botkin

Brad Stevens (BOS)  

Pat Riley (MIA)  

Masai Ujiri (TOR)  

James Herbert

Brad Stevens (BOS)  

Lawrence Frank (LAC)  

Pat Riley (MIA)  

Sam Quinn

Masai Ujiri (TOR)

Kevin Pritchard (IND)

Brad Stevens (BOS)  

Colin-Ward Henninger

Brad Stevens (BOS)

Pat Riley (MIA)

Arturas Karnisovas (CHI)  

Jasmyn Wimbish

Brad Stevens (BOS)  

Masai Ujiri (TOR)  

Lawrence Frank (LAC)  

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Pat Riley (MIA)  

Arturas Karnisovas (CHI)  

Brad Stevens (BOS)  

Jack Maloney

Brad Stevens (BOS)

Lawrence Frank (LAC)

Arturas Karnisovas (CHI)