The 2021-22 NBA regular season has finally come to a close. While most of the attention will turn to postseason play, there's still some awards to be handed out. Just as there is going to be endless debate over Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for first-team All-NBA (at least for those who choose not to put two centers on their first team), the Twitter battles over this year's MVP race might never end.
This could very well end up as the closest vote ever. You can't go wrong with tabbing Jokic, Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo as your MVP. I'm taking Jokic. As you'll see below, so do most of my CBS colleagues.
In addition to MVP, we voted on Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year. Read 'em and weep (and go easy on our mentions).
Most Valuable Player
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Fifth
|Bill Reiter
|Brad Botkin
|James Herbert
Stephen Curry GS PG
|Jack Maloney
|Colin Ward-Henninger
|Jasmyn Wimbish
|Sam Quinn
|Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Rookie of the Year
|First
|Second
|Third
|Bill Reiter
|Brad Botkin
|James Herbert
|Jack Maloney
|Colin-Ward Henninger
|Jasmyn Wimbish
|Sam Quinn
|Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Defensive Player of the Year
|First
|Second
|Third
|Bill Reiter
|Brad Botkin
Draymond Green GS PF
|James Herbert
Draymond Green GS PF
|Jack Maloney
Robert Williams III BOS C
|Colin Ward-Henninger
|Jasmyn Wimbish
|Sam Quinn
Rudy Gobert UTA C
Robert Williams III BOS C
|Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Sixth Man of the Year
|First
|Second
|Third
|Bill Reiter
Kelly Oubre Jr. CHA SG
|Brad Botkin
|James Herbert
|Jack Maloney
De'Anthony Melton MEM SG
|Colin Ward-Henninger
De'Anthony Melton MEM SG
|Jasmyn Wimbish
Jordan Clarkson UTA PG
|Sam Quinn
|Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Most Improved Player
|First
|Second
|Third
|Bill Reiter
|Brad Botkin
Jordan Poole GS SG
Desmond Bane MEM SG
|James Herbert
Desmond Bane MEM SG
|Jack Maloney
|Colin Ward-Henninger
Jordan Poole GS SG
|Jasmyn Wimbish
|Sam Quinn
|Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Tyrese Maxey PHI PG
Coach of the Year
|First
|Second
|Third
Bill Reiter
Taylor Jenkins (MEM)
Monty Williams (PHO)
Erik Spoelstra (MIA)
Brad Botkin
Monty Williams (PHO)
Taylor Jenkins (MEM)
Erik Spoelstra (MIA)
James Herbert
Monty Williams (PHO)
Taylor Jenkins (MEM)
Erik Spoelstra (MIA)
Sam Quinn
Monty Williams (PHO)
Taylor Jenkins (MEM)
Ty Lue (LAC)
Colin Ward-Henninger
Monty Williams (PHO)
Taylor Jenkins (MEM)
Erik Spoelstra (MIA)
Jasmyn Wimbish
Monty Williams (PHO)
Taylor Jenkins (MEM)
J.B. Bickerstaff (CLE)
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Monty Williams (PHO)
Taylor Jenkins (MEM)
Ime Udoka (BOS)
Jack Maloney
Monty Williams (PHO)
Ime Udoka (BOS)
Taylor Jenkins (MEM)
Executive of the Year
|First
|Second
|Third
Bill Reiter
Arturas Karnisovas (CHI)
Zachary Kleiman (MEM)
Pat Riley (MIA)
Brad Botkin
Brad Stevens (BOS)
Pat Riley (MIA)
Masai Ujiri (TOR)
James Herbert
Brad Stevens (BOS)
Lawrence Frank (LAC)
Pat Riley (MIA)
Sam Quinn
Masai Ujiri (TOR)
Kevin Pritchard (IND)
Brad Stevens (BOS)
Colin-Ward Henninger
Brad Stevens (BOS)
Pat Riley (MIA)
Arturas Karnisovas (CHI)
Jasmyn Wimbish
Brad Stevens (BOS)
Masai Ujiri (TOR)
Lawrence Frank (LAC)
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Pat Riley (MIA)
Arturas Karnisovas (CHI)
Brad Stevens (BOS)
Jack Maloney
Brad Stevens (BOS)
Lawrence Frank (LAC)
Arturas Karnisovas (CHI)