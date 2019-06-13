Anthony Davis trade rumors, updates: Lakers 'leader in the clubhouse' for a deal, Celtics also in the mix

As we move closer to the 2019 NBA Draft, trade rumors surrounding New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis will start heating up. Recently, there have been a number of signs pointing toward a future that involves Davis playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Boston Celtics are also in the mix.

Here are the latest updates on the Davis trade talks.

Nets, Clippers not gaining traction in AD talks



While the Lakers appear to be the current favorites to land AD with the Celtics trailing right behind, two teams that are not gaining any traction appear to be the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the fact that both teams are up-and-coming squads that have massive salary cap space and interest in the Pelicans big man, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that neither team seems to be a factor in trade talks for the All-Star forward.

"The Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers are two teams with interest in Davis who haven't been able to gather traction in conversations with New Orleans, league sources said."

Lakers eager to keep Kuzma

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Lakers do not want to include Kyle Kuzma in any deal for Davis. However, they are willing to give up Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and the No. 4 overall pick.

The Lakers have made Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and the No. 4 pick in the June 20 draft available in trade talks with the Pelicans, league sources say. New Orleans has made it known it hope to assemble a three-teams-or-more deal before surrendering Anthony Davis — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 12, 2019

My sense is that the Lakers, to this point, have tried to keep Kyle Kuzma out of the talks and the full package New Orleans would receive in an Anthony Davis deal obviously depends on what the third team provides — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 12, 2019

Lakers looking for third team interested in including 'high-level player' for No. 4 pick

Back in February, the Lakers and Pelicans weren't able to come to an agreement on a deal, in large part due to the fact that New Orleans just didn't think highly enough of the package Los Angeles could offer. While much of that math hasn't changed, the Lakers do have the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft. While they could include that pick in a deal, they are also reportedly searching for a third team willing to include a "high-level player" in exchange for that pick. Via ESPN:

New Orleans and Los Angeles have canvassed the league to find a third team that would use the Lakers' No. 4 overall pick in exchange for sending a high-level player to the Pelicans as part of a deal, league sources said.

Celtics undeterred by potential Davis would be a rental

Anthony Davis' agent, Rich Paul, made it pretty clear in an interview with Sports Illustrated that his client would not sign an extension with the Celtics. However, according to Wojnarowski, Danny Ainge and Co. are undeterred, and are still in the mix in trade talks.

So far, Boston has been undeterred in pursuing Davis -- despite his agent insisting AD would be a 2020 flight risk in free agency. For Boston, Davis could still be its best case to keep Kyrie Irving. Story soon on https://t.co/XcwLHcsHad https://t.co/C9NwYJiObX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2019

While acquiring Davis could be their best bet to convince Kyrie Irving to stay in free agency, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Celtics are interested in Davis regardless of what Irving decides.

Lakers 'leaders in the clubhouse'" in trade negotiations

During a recent appearance on SportsCenter, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers are the "leaders in the clubhouse" in trade talks involving Davis.

On Sportscenter, Woj says the Lakers are the "leader in the clubhouse" for Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/XqZrsq9cTw — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) June 10, 2019

Davis prefers deal to Lakers or Knicks

As for what Davis wants, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier this week that Davis' preferred trade destinations include the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

Several teams have expressed interest in Davis, including the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, league sources told The Athletic. Davis submitted a four-team preferred destinations list to the Pelicans in February, featuring the Lakers, Knicks, Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks, but it is believed that list has been narrowed in focus. Davis is now focused on the Lakers and Knicks as the two desired long-term destinations, league sources told The Athletic. Davis has not given Griffin or the Pelicans a new formal list. He will be a free agent in 2020.

Furthermore, Davis' agent, Rich Paul, explained to Sports Illustrated in a feature story why he believes the Lakers are the best place for Davis to play.

"My thing is: Take LeBron off the Lakers. Are the Lakers not a great destination for an arguably top-two player that went to Kentucky and won a national championship, signed with Nike? For a team that's had centers from George Mikan to Wilt Chamberlain to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Shaq?" "So now, when you add LeBron [James], that's what? The cherry on top. LeBron's 34 years old. Anthony Davis is 26. So when LeBron's done playing, the Anthony Davis trade is still rolling. What better place to do it than L.A.? If it was L.A. -- I never said 'L.A.' But there's no negative to that. Who gives a s--- what you're talking about, about me trying to help LeBron out? No, I'm not. I'm trying to help Anthony Davis. Now, if helping Anthony Davis helps LeBron in the long run? So be it. But my goal is Anthony Davis."

Pelicans not in any rush to complete deal

Despite reports that imply urgency, the Pelicans aren't in any sort of rush to move Davis, according to Griffin.

"I don't anticipate anything of major significance other than the meeting with Zion [Williamson] and his family," Griffin said of the Pelicans' schedule over the coming weeks, via Andrew Lopez of The Times-Picayune. "I never anticipate that. I'm open minded. I think we all are. There's a point at which we act. If things evolve in such a way that it's time for us to make a decision relative to Anthony Davis or any other part of the organization, we will. But we're not in a hurry to do anything. We don't feel there is a time sensitivity to anything we're talking about. That includes A.D.'s desire to stay or not stay. It's not something there's a shot clock on."

Pelicans have begun discussing deals, open to three-team trade

Since David Griffin took over as the Pelicans' executive vice president, he has been publicly hopeful of convincing Davis to back off his trade demand and consider staying with the Pelicans. However, it appears as though Griffin has changed his stance, as he has begun to provide potential Davis suitors with the framework of the return package that the Pelicans would like -- including multi-team trades -- according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pelicans would like to get a deal done prior to the 2019 NBA Draft, which is set for Thursday, June 20, and the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks are among that teams that have inquired about a potential Davis deal, per Wojnarowski.

From ESPN: