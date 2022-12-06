The Washington Wizards will be without All-Star guard Bradley Beal for at least a week, as he deals with a hamstring strain, per The Athletic. Beal sustained the injury during Washington's 130-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Beal exited the game with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter and headed to the locker room. He didn't return to the game, and head coach Wes Unseld confirmed Beal had a hamstring strain after the game. With Beal sidelined for most of the contest, the Wizards were blown out by the Lakers behind Anthony Davis' 55-points outburst, dropping their third-straight game.

This will be Beal's second time being sidelined for multiple games this season, the first time due to the league's health and safety protocols, which forced him to miss five games. Beal also missed one game due to a right thigh contusion after taking a knee to his leg during Washington's game against the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 20.

Losing Beal isn't ideal for the Wizards, who have an 11-13 record and sit 11th in the Eastern Conference. However, when Beal has been out this season Washington has posted a 4-2 record. If Beal misses a full week of games, that means the Wizards will potentially be without him for matchups against the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

The severity of Beal's injury will determine his return, but if he sits out an entire week that would put him on track to return on Dec. 14 on the road against the Denver Nuggets. However, if Beal prefers to make his return at home, then he could come back a game earlier against the Nets before Washington embarks on a six-game road trip.