NBA All-Star Game 2019 rosters: Reserves announced as Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic headline first-timers

We now know who will be playing in the 2019 NBA All-Star game in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the 14 reserves for both the Eastern and Western Conferences were officially announced on Thursday night, joining the ten starters that were announced last week.

Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, Blake Griffin, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Victor Oladipo and Nikola Vucevic were announced as the reserves out of the East, while Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, LaMarcus Aldridge, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Russell Westbrook were selected from the West.

As far as the starters go, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the leading vote-getters in their respective conferences, which means they'll captain each All-Star team. They'll get to choose from the reserves listed above and the following players named starters last week: Kevin Durant, Paul George, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker. Unlike last season, the All-Star draft will be televised this year.

Here's a look at the complete conference rosters for the '18-19 All-Star Game:

LeBron James (captain), starter



Kevin Durant, starter



Paul George, starter



Stephen Curry, starter



James Harden, stater



Nikola Jokic, reserve

Anthony Davis, reserve

LaMarcus Aldridge, reserve



Damian Lillard, reserve

Klay Thompson, reserve

Karl Anthony-Towns, reserve

Russell Westbrook, reserve



Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), starter



Kyrie Irving, starter



Kawhi Leonard, starter

Joel Embiid, starter

Kemba Walker, starter

Ben Simmons, reserve

Bradley Beal, reserve

Khris Middleton, reserve

Nikola Vucevic, reserve



Blake Griffin, reserve

Kyle Lowry, reserve

Victor Oladipo*, reserve

*Oladipo will miss the game with an injury and will be replaced with a player chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell and Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler are two potential candidates.

It's worth noting that this is the second straight year that the NBA won't have an East vs. West format for the exhibition game. Last season, a new format was implemented by commissioner Adam Silver, which involved the captain of each team building out their roster through a player draft. However, unlike last season, the All-Star draft will be televised this time around on Feb. 7. The game itself is set for Sunday, Feb. 17 in Charlotte.