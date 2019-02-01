NBA All-Star Game 2019 rosters: Reserves announced as Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic headline first-timers
Let the debate about snubs begin
We now know who will be playing in the 2019 NBA All-Star game in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the 14 reserves for both the Eastern and Western Conferences were officially announced on Thursday night, joining the ten starters that were announced last week.
Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, Blake Griffin, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Victor Oladipo and Nikola Vucevic were announced as the reserves out of the East, while Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, LaMarcus Aldridge, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Russell Westbrook were selected from the West.
As far as the starters go, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the leading vote-getters in their respective conferences, which means they'll captain each All-Star team. They'll get to choose from the reserves listed above and the following players named starters last week: Kevin Durant, Paul George, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker. Unlike last season, the All-Star draft will be televised this year.
Here's a look at the complete conference rosters for the '18-19 All-Star Game:
NBA Western Conference All-Stars
- LeBron James (captain), starter
- Kevin Durant, starter
- Paul George, starter
- Stephen Curry, starter
- James Harden, stater
- Nikola Jokic, reserve
- Anthony Davis, reserve
- LaMarcus Aldridge, reserve
- Damian Lillard, reserve
- Klay Thompson, reserve
- Karl Anthony-Towns, reserve
- Russell Westbrook, reserve
NBA Eastern Conference All-Stars
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), starter
- Kyrie Irving, starter
- Kawhi Leonard, starter
- Joel Embiid, starter
- Kemba Walker, starter
- Ben Simmons, reserve
- Bradley Beal, reserve
- Khris Middleton, reserve
- Nikola Vucevic, reserve
- Blake Griffin, reserve
- Kyle Lowry, reserve
- Victor Oladipo*, reserve
*Oladipo will miss the game with an injury and will be replaced with a player chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell and Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler are two potential candidates.
It's worth noting that this is the second straight year that the NBA won't have an East vs. West format for the exhibition game. Last season, a new format was implemented by commissioner Adam Silver, which involved the captain of each team building out their roster through a player draft. However, unlike last season, the All-Star draft will be televised this time around on Feb. 7. The game itself is set for Sunday, Feb. 17 in Charlotte.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron James returns to Lakers lineup
Los Angeles went 6-11 in James' absence and slipped to ninth in Western Conference
-
Knicks trade Porzingis to Mavs
Dallas will pair Porzingis with Luka Doncic after its blockbuster deal on Thursday afterno...
-
How to watch Sixers vs. Warriors
The Sixers will take on the Warriors in a big interconference matchup on Thursday
-
NBA scores, highlights for Thursday
The NBA offers a six-game slate on Thursday evening
-
Porzingis Trade Grades: Mavs ace deal
It is nothing short of amazing what Dallas has pulled off inside the last seven months
-
Pressure on Knicks after Porzingis trade
New York's summer was already interesting, and now the stakes have been raised