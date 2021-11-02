After sitting out on Sunday, Cade Cunningham will suit up for his second NBA game Tuesday when his Pistons host the Bucks at 7 p.m. ET. The top overall draft pick had just two points in his debut and things can only go up from here if you're looking to make Cunningham one of your NBA DFS picks. Cunningham had an ankle injury that kept him out of all of preseason and the first four regular season games, so some struggles off the bat were to be expected. But his talent is undeniable and he'll look to showcase his abilities on Tuesday.

Can Cunningham take advantage of a depleted Bucks team that's dealing with injuries of their own to Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton? And which other rookies around the league are worthy of consideration for Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups? Before finalizing your NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday, November 2, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure listed 76ers center Andre Drummond as one of his top picks on both sites. The result: Drummond had 14 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and five steals to return 56.75 points on DraftKings and 60.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, November 2

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $11,600 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. The Greek Freak is listed as probable with knee soreness, but he's fully expected to play. He showed no signs of injury in his last game as Antetokounmpo posted 25 points with seven rebounds and six assists.

Antetokounmpo wouldn't want to miss a matchup with the Pistons, who he has taken advantage of before. Last year, the two-time MVP dropped 43 points on 71 percent shooting vs. Detroit. With season averages of 27.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per game, expect Antetokounmpo to again fill up the box score on Tuesday.

Another key in McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Antetokounmpo with guard George Hill ($4,600 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings). Hill has scored in double-figures in each of his past two games while Holiday has been sidelined. Holiday is out (ankle) again on Tuesday so Hill will get a starter's share of minutes.

Not only is Holiday out, but every Bucks starter not named Antetokounmpo will be out on Tuesday. Middleton, Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo are all also sidelined so more will be expected of players like Hill. He's certainly been more aggressive when inserted into the starting lineup as he's averaging 8.0 FGAs per game as a starter compared to 4.5 FGAs as a reserve. The Pistons allowed the opposing PG to post a triple-double in their last game -- and while Hill is not James Harden -- he will get every opportunity to stuff the stat sheet tonight.

